Instacart Driver Shot, Killed Actress Angie Harmon’s Dog

An Instacart driver delivering groceries shot and killed a dog belonging to actress Angie Harmon over Easter weekend.

NBC News reported that the male driver told police officers that the dog attacked him when he arrived at Harmon's home on the southern side of Charlotte, N.C., shortly before noon Saturday, and that he fired one shot in self-defense.

The driver was at the residence to deliver "consumable goods," according to police.

Harmon said Monday on Instagram that she was home with her daughters when the dog was shot and that her family was "traumatized" by the incident. She wrote in the post: “This Easter weekend a man delivering groceries for Instacart shot & killed our precious Oliver. He got out of his car, delivered the food & THEN shot our dog. Our ring camera was charging in the house, which he saw & then knew he wasn’t being recorded. The police let him go b/c he claimed 'self defense'. He did not have a scratch or bite on him nor were his pants torn. He was shopping under a woman’s identity named Merle …”

Instacart said in a statement that it suspended the driver and reached out to Harmon's household, and that it is cooperating with police.

The grocery technology company also noted: “We were deeply saddened and disturbed to hear about this incident. We have no tolerance for violence of any kind, and the shopper’s [Instacart's term for a delivery driver] account was immediately suspended from our platform.”

No criminal charges have been filed.

In 2022, Instacart introduced a safety toolkit to its Shopper app. Instacart shoppers can use the resource to access in-app emergency calling, incident reporting and safety alerts via the app.

