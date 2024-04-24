DoorDash, Walgreens Team Up to Offer SNAP/EBT Payments for Fast Delivery

It’s been a busy spring for DoorDash, which recently teamed with Wakefern to expand delivery services across its banners and broadened an existing partnership with Giant Eagle. Earlier this week, DoorDash shared that several West Coast grocers, including Vallarta Supermarkets, New Seasons Market, Haggen, Mother’s Market, and Jimbo’s, are now live on its platform.

Now, the local commerce platform is collaborating with Walgreens to offer SNAP/EBT payment at nearly 7,800 Walgreens stores around the United States. According to the tech company, DoorDash is the first platform that allows SNAP customers to buy directly from Walgreens using their SNAP/EBT cards. More than 4,000 SNAP-eligible products will be available for delivery within an hour on DoorDash.

Improving access to food and wellness products through SNAP has been a top goal for DoorDash. The company shared that it has now doubled the number of stores it services for on-demand delivery using government assistance payments.

“Since launching support for SNAP/EBT payments in 2023, over 1.1 million consumers have added their SNAP/EBT cards to DoorDash,” reported Fuad Hannon, VP of new verticals at DoorDash. “This first-of-its-kind partnership with Walgreens offers convenient and critical access to food and pantry essentials for families and individuals across the country. We’re proud to remove as many barriers as possible when it comes to connecting people with food, wherever they live and however they choose to shop.”

At Walgreens, SVP and Chief Product Officer Balachandra Visalatha said that the service will be appreciated in many parts of the country and complement the retailer's existing in-store SNAP/EBT offerings. “This collaboration with DoorDash means our shoppers can now get essential grocery items when they want, regardless of payment method and other barriers like work schedules and transportation,” Visalatha remarked. “Walgreens is a go-to destination for daily needs for our shoppers and we continue to find solutions that make their shopping experience simpler so they can get access to healthier food options.”

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. is an integrated health care, pharmacy and retail leader serving millions of customers and patients every day. It has approximately 12,500 locations across the United States, Europe and Latin America and employs more than 315,000 people. The Deerfield, Ill.-based Walgreens brand operates nearly 9,000 retail locations across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. It’s No. 5 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.