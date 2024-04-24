Amazon Expands Drone Delivery to Arizona

Amazon is moving beyond its drone outposts in Texas and California as it looks to enter the next phase of its airborne delivery program. The retailer says it will begin making same-day Prime Air deliveries from its Tolleson, Ariz., site later this year, which is situated in the West Valley of the Phoenix Metro Area.

This site marks a first for Amazon, with drones deploying from a facility next to its already-existing Same-Day Delivery site in Tolleson. The smaller hybrid site is part fulfillment center, part delivery station, and allows Amazon to fulfill, sort and deliver products all from one site. According to Amazon, its Same-Day Delivery sites are built near the large metro areas they serve, meaning customers get their orders faster.

Amazon says it is currently working with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to obtain the necessary permits to conduct drone deliveries in Tolleson. Once those are approved, the company plans to reach out to customers in the area so they can receive drone deliveries when the service goes live later this year.

"As Amazon embarks on the national expansion of its Amazon Drone Delivery Program, we're proud to have their innovative presence in our community,” said Juan F. Rodriguez, mayor of Tolleson. “By bringing this service to new communities, they're not just delivering goods; they're delivering opportunities and economic growth for all. Amazon’s commitment to innovation exemplifies the entrepreneurial spirit that drives our city forward.”

Amazon began making drone deliveries from College Station, Texas, and Lockeford, Calif., in 2022, and has delivered thousands of products in under an hour to customers in those areas.

In October, Amazon Pharmacy began delivering prescription medications via drone to customers in College Station. Those customers have access to more than 500 medications, including those that treat common conditions such as flu, asthma and pneumonia, and the company is hoping to enhance health outcomes with the new rapid access to care.

