DoorDash Rolls Out at Wakefern Banners

Shoppers can go to DoorDash and chose a Wakefern banner such as ShopRite for on-demand, fast delivery of groceries.

Retailer cooperative Wakefern Food Corp. has teamed up with local commerce platform DoorDash to provide service to the ShopRite, Price Rite Marketplace, The Fresh Grocer, Fairway Market, Gourmet Garage and Dearborn Market banners. Customers can now order groceries and daily essentials via DoorDash from these retail locations.

To mark the launch, from now through May 12, shoppers using promo code FOOD40 will receive 40% off their orders with a subtotal of $50 or more, excluding taxes and fees (up to $25), at all participating locations. Further, all participating Wakefern supermarket banner locations will be available on DashPass, DoorDash’s membership program that offers members a $0 delivery fee, lower service fees, and member-only benefits on eligible orders from thousands of restaurants, supermarkets and convenience stores across the country.

“DoorDash strives to be a modern-day one-stop shop that offers an efficient way to get everything needed for tomorrow’s breakfast, this weekend’s dinner party or today’s missing lunch,” said Tom Pickett, chief revenue officer at San Francisco-based DoorDash. “Wakefern is one of our most exciting grocery partnerships to date, as it not only brings increased selection to DoorDash Marketplace, but gives time back to a variety of shoppers – from those looking for budget-friendly value options to specialty shoppers looking for hard-to-find high-quality foods.”

“In addition to our own in-house full-service grocery fulfillment offering, DoorDash joins our digital portfolio providing consumers yet another way to shop Wakefern banners,” added Wakefern President Mike Stigers. “By joining forces with DoorDash, which offers on-demand, fast-delivery of grocery staples and household essentials, we can make grocery shopping even more convenient for our shoppers.”

Shoppers can go to DoorDash and find any the above banners as their supermarket retailer for on-demand, fast delivery of groceries. Wakefern’s family of banners will offer nearly 120,000 new grocery items available for delivery.

DoorDash introduced on-demand grocery delivery in 2020. Worldwide, the company currently has more than 150,000 non-restaurant stores across its marketplaces and platform services.

Keasbey, N.J.-based Wakefern is the nation’s largest retailer-owned cooperative. The company comprises more than 40 members that independently own and operate 360-plus supermarkets. Wakefern is No. 29 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 listing of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.