Gopuff Gets Fresh With Misfits Market

Quick-commerce platform Gopuff has rolled out what it describes as “a comprehensive and affordable Fresh Grocery assortment powered by Misfits Market’s unique supply chain that reduces food waste,” making use of the latter company’s differentiated sourcing model. The partnership will deliver more than 300 items, including fresh fruit and vegetables, dairy, meat, and bread, to customers in as fast as 15 minutes.

“We are thrilled to unveil our Fresh Grocery initiative today,” said Yakir Gola, co-founder and co-CEO of Philadelphia-based Gopuff. “By capitalizing on our vertically integrated model and expansive scale, Gopuff is uniquely equipped to deliver high-quality fresh produce and groceries at very affordable prices. We are proud to partner with Misfits Market to make it possible for our customers to get 300-plus fruits, vegetables, dairy, poultry items, fresh bread and more in as fast as 15 minutes. The addition of grocery on top of the 5,000 everyday essentials Gopuff already carries brings us one step closer in achieving our mission of maximizing every moment in our customers lives and marks a transformative advancement for our customers.”

During the pilot of this service, one-quarter of all orders in test markets included Fresh Grocery items and, as Gopuff continues to invest in strategic initiatives to spur growth, the offering has resulted in 20% bigger baskets and more than 50% increases in sales of produce, dairy, prepared foods and meat, according to the company.

With Misfits Market delivering to Gopuff’s micro-fulfillment centers almost daily, Gopuff’s FAM members can get up to 50% off fresh groceries, including fresh strawberries for under $4, and a single banana for just 25 cents, as well as thousands of everyday items, all quickly delivered in a single order.

“Extending our food value supply chain to power Gopuff’s fresh grocery expansion gets us one step closer to our vision of reimagining the food system and eradicating food waste,” noted Abhi Ramesh, founder and CEO of Delanco, N.J.-based Misfits Market. “We share a passion for making nutritious food more accessible and saving food from waste. With Gopuff leveraging our sourcing and supplier relationships, together we can provide savings for American consumers, who continue to face inflated prices at traditional grocery stores.”

Gopuff, which delivered more than 4 million orders to customers in food deserts last year, believes that it’s uniquely positioned to help address food accessibility, a key issue in many of the communities where it operates. The launch comes on the heels of Gopuff joining the White House Challenge to End Hunger, as part of which the company has committed to donating millions of pounds of food to local food banks and working with local governments to make resources available where they’re needed.

Misfits Market, a direct-to-consumer online grocer that aims to reduce food waste and make shopping for sustainable, high-quality groceries easier and more affordable, delivers rescued and upcycled foods as part of its full selection of groceries to nearly every ZIP code across 48 states at up to 30% off traditional grocery store prices. This year, the company introduced Fulfilled by Misfits, a dedicated B2B service for perishable brands to store, pick, pack, fulfill and deliver their products nationwide via Misfits Market’s logistics platform.