Gopuff Teams With White House to Combat Hunger

In addition to joining the White House Challenge to End Hunger and Build Healthy Communities, Gopuff is working with local governments and accepting SNAP benefits in 2024.

Quick-commerce platform Gopuff is reaffirming its commitment to fighting food insecurity by donating 10 million pounds of food to needy communities and joining the White House Challenge to End Hunger and Build Healthy Communities. Gopuff has been working with Feeding America and local organizations across the United States to aid food banks. The company’s latest actions also include teaming with local governments to ensure that resources are directed to the neediest communities and accepting SNAP benefits in 2024.

“Food access, affordability and insecurity are critical issues in our communities,” noted Rafael Ilishayev, co-founder and co-CEO of Philadelphia-based Gopuff. “With a physical presence in each market we serve, and expertise in getting people what they need, when they need it, Gopuff has a unique opportunity to combat those issues. Today, we’re honored to solidify our commitments to fighting food insecurity by joining the White House Challenge to End Hunger and Build Healthy Communities.”

[RELATED: Digital Content to Help Grocers Meet ‘The White House Challenge’]

As part of its multifaceted approach, Gopuff has committed to the following:

Donating 10 million pounds of food to local food banks and charities across the country.

Helping direct resources to the neediest communities. With ownership over its inventory and access to unique consumer insights, Gopuff will work with local governments to ensure that resources are made available where they’re needed. The company will also partner with local governments on events that further promote and provide nutritious food choices to those communities.

Accepting EBT payments for SNAP-eligible items in 2024, and investing $1 million to raise awareness of this offering among relevant communities.

Over the past two years, Gopuff locations have donated nearly 2 million pounds of food, or more than 2.3 million meals, to the Feeding America network of food banks. Most recently, the company collaborated with The Greater Boston Food Bank, taking part in its annual Day of Giving by volunteering to answer phones and donating $50,000 to the organization. Gopuff is also expanding its fresh fruit and vegetables assortment, bringing customers across the country more affordable and convenient access to nutritious food.

Fulfilling orders via local micro-fulfillment centers, Gopuff delivers items in minutes for a low flat fee across the United States and the United Kingdom.