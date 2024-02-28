Gopuff, Robinhood Provide Delivery Partners With Retirement-Planning Tools

Gopuff has become one of the first companies to enable its independent workers to take advantage of the only IRA with a match, provided by Robinhood, on every eligible dollar contributed.

Gopuff has joined forces with Robinhood to give the quick-commerce platform’s delivery partners access to Robinhood Retirement For Independent Workers. The move makes Gopuff one of the first companies to enable its independent workers to take advantage of the only IRA with a match (provided by Robinhood) on every eligible dollar contributed, with no commissions, account minimums or traditional employer necessary.

“Amid an uncertain economic climate, it’s become more difficult for Americans to save and plan for their futures,” noted Daniel Folkman, SVP of business at Philadelphia-based Gopuff. “So, as we continue to invest in and enhance the delivery partner experience, we’re proud to be among the first companies working with Robinhood to bring Gopuff delivery partners access to important retirement-planning tools so they can improve their financial well-being.”

With Robinhood Retirement, Gopuff delivery partners will have the following:

Access to Robinhood Retirement and a boosted match: Robinhood Retirement is the only IRA that rewards customers with extra money on top of every deposit. The program allows eligible Gopuff delivery partners to receive a 2% match from Robinhood on their contributions during the first year. Financial counseling via GreenPath Financial Wellness, a nonprofit that helps people achieve their financial goals. Gopuff delivery partners will get unlimited access to a dedicated phone hotline for all of their financial questions.

“Robinhood Retirement For Independent Workers brings us closer to our goal of giving everyone the financial tools they need to invest in their futures,” said Steven Quirk, chief brokerage officer of Menlo Park, Calif.-based Robinhood. “Together with our first partners Taskrabbit, Gopuff and Grubhub, Robinhood will now be able to offer a path to retirement savings for people who don’t have access to traditional retirement accounts or corporate matching programs.”

Gopuff regularly gathers feedback from delivery partners and then works to improve the delivery partner experience based on their direct input. This has previously included launching Instant Cash Out (used by nearly 80% of partners surveyed), improving earnings transparency, and rolling out discounts on groceries and fuel (used by almost 40% of partners). Along with offerings such as these, Gopuff has introduced new partnerships to bring partners increased and discounted access to insurance, through a partnership with Combined Insurance, a Chubb company, and tax support, through partnerships with Keeper, Block Advisors by H&R Block, and Stride.

Meanwhile, new delivery partner tech features rolled out over the past several months include:

A live demand map, offering visibility into live wait times and the number of delivery partners at each Gopuff micro-fulfillment center.

Live location sharing, giving Gopuff customers the option to share their live location to enable a smoother drop-off experience.

Easy and more affordable ordering, allowing delivery partners to order from the Gopuff app and pick up the order directly from their micro-fulfillment center without a minimum order amount or order fees.

More opportunities to earn with GoMissions, through a new portal in the delivery partner app that lets partners opt into additional earning opportunities and track their progress.

An improved trip offer experience, through additional trip details added to the offer screen, so delivery partners can make more informed decisions about each trip, and then instantly accept or reject offers directly from the app.