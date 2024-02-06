Harris Teeter Receives Healthy Workforce Designation

Harris Teeter has received a 2023 Bronze Level Healthy Workforce Designation from Cigna Healthcare for demonstrating a strong commitment to improving the health and vitality of the company’s associates through a workplace well-being program.

Harris Teeter offers resources, benefits and training to support and develop associates and enrich their lives. These benefits include health care benefits for full-time associates and free mental health counseling services available 24/7, as well as other mental health resources, parental leave, access to mobile health clinics and appointments, and ways to earn money for living healthier lives.

[RELATED: How Harris Teeter Creates a Winning Company Culture]

“At Harris Teeter, associate health is our top priority; we are honored to be recognized with the Cigna Healthy Workforce Designation,” said Ted Harrington, VP of human resources at Harris Teeter. “We understand the important role associate well-being plays in an organization’s success and are proud to enrich the lives of our valued associates through our benefits and wellness programs.”

The Cigna Healthy Workforce Designation evaluates organizations based on core components of their well-being programs, including leadership and culture, program foundations and execution, policies and accommodations, and additional areas. Organizations recognized with this designation set the standard of excellence for organizational health and vitality.

“Higher vitality is linked to a more motivated, connected and productive workforce,” said Kari Knight Stevens, EVP and chief human resources officer at The Cigna Group, based in Bloomfield, Conn. “Employers that foster vitality will fuel a healthier workplace and drive business and economic growth. That’s why we’re proud to recognize employers for their efforts to prioritize multiple dimensions of wellness, build a culture of health and boost employee engagement.”

“Receiving this honor is a testament to Harris Teeter’s dedication to the enhancement of its healthy work culture through the establishment and growth of their employee well-being and engagement programs,” added Harrington.

Matthews, N.C.-based Harris Teeter, a wholly owned subsidiary of The Kroger Co. employs 36,000 associates at more than 250 stores and 70-plus fuel centers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Georgia, Maryland, Delaware, Florida and the District of Columbia. Cincinnati-based Kroger is No. 4 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named Kroger one of the Retailers of the Century.