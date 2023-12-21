Harris Teeter Rolls Out Nationwide Floral Delivery

Delivery of FTD floral products is completed through Harris Teeter’s partnership with DoorDash in an extension of the grocer’s in-store floral services.

Harris Teeter has teamed with Downers Grove, Ill.-based FTD LLC to offer floral delivery to the southeast regional grocer’s customers. Now customers can conveniently order and send floral arrangements plants, balloons and gifts for all occasions to friends and family across the United States. Delivery is completed through Harris Teeter’s partnership with San Francisco-based DoorDash in an extension of the grocer’s in-store floral services.

“At Harris Teeter, we understand the power of flowers to brighten someone’s day and create lasting memories,” said Danna Robinson, the grocer’s director of corporate affairs. “Our new floral delivery service is an extension of our commitment to providing our customers with top-quality products and exceptional service, all while making your Harris Teeter shopping experience as convenient as possible. We are thrilled to offer this convenient option for our customers to send love, appreciation and well wishes to their friends and family.”

Ordering flowers through Harris Teeter is easy and available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Customers who place orders before 10 a.m. are eligible for same-day delivery, available Monday through Saturday.

Just ahead of Mother’s Day 2023, The Kroger Co. (Harris Teeter’s parent company) introduced delivery of premium Bloom Haus floral bouquets from its stores around the country in a matter of minutes. Customers could choose from a variety of floral options. The bouquets were available on UberOne, Uber Eats’ membership program, where discounted delivery and service fees are applied at checkout. Earlier, Kroger partnered with DoorDash to deliver Bloom Haus bouquets from 1,600 floral locations nationwide.

Matthews, N.C.-based Harris Teeter, a wholly owned subsidiary of The Kroger Co. employs 36,000 associates at more than 250 stores and 70 fuel centers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Georgia, Maryland, Delaware, Florida and the District of Columbia. Cincinnati-based Kroger is No. 4 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named Kroger one of the Retailers of the Century.