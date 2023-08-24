Harris Teeter in Baltimore Reopens After Dealing With Mouse Infestation

After temporarily closing its Baltimore store last week due to an ongoing mouse infestation, Harris Teeter reopened the store on Aug. 24 after a thorough cleaning and the implementation of enhanced sanitation protocols.

The Kroger-owned banner provided the following statement to Progressive Grocer: “After the diligent work of our Harris Teeter team, a thorough mitigation process by our professional pest control company, and requested collaboration from the Baltimore City Health Department, we are pleased to reopen [the] McHenry Row Harris Teeter location at 1801 Whetstone Way, Baltimore, Md., 21230, effective Thursday, Aug. 24 at 7 a.m.

“Harris Teeter takes the health and safety of our valued customers and associates very seriously, which is why we voluntarily closed the location to initiate a thorough cleaning and implement enhanced sanitation protocols.”

The grocer retailer said that all associates at the McHenry Row Harris Teeter were compensated for their hours scheduled during the closure.

Harris Teeter is also donating $1,000 to the Maryland Food Bank, to replace the funds that the food bank would have earned during the current Backpack Boosters Round Up campaign. Harris Teeter launched the Backpack Boosters Round Up Campaign in June to help provide nutritious meals and school supplies to students in need across Harris Teeter’s operating area. Shoppers were invited to round up their transactions to the nearest whole dollar until Aug. 22 to support this effort.

Additionally, the regional grocer donated $10,000 to the Maryland Food Bank in June to commemorate the expanded launch of its delivery service to customers across Baltimore and greater Maryland.

Meanwhile, another Kroger store recently had to deal with its own pest infestation, as reported by Atlanta News First. The Georgia Department of Agriculture identified rodent droppings and urine spots in the storage area of a Kroger store in the Atlanta area. The inspector also identified where rats had been gnawing on products, creating burrows. After the inspection, workers were reportedly cleaning the loading dock area and patching up drain holes to keep out the rodents.

Matthews, N.C.-based Harris Teeter, a wholly owned subsidiary of The Kroger Co. employs 36,000 associates at more than 250 stores and 60 fuel centers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Georgia, Maryland, Delaware, Florida and the District of Columbia. Cincinnati-based Kroger is No. 4 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named Kroger one of the Retailers of the Century.