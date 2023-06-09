Harris Teeter Offers Delivery in Baltimore, Greater Maryland

Harris Teeter Delivery has rolled out to customers across Baltimore and greater Maryland.To commemorate the expanded launch of this service, the regional grocer has donated $10,000 to the Baltimore-based Maryland Food Bank and begun a fundraising campaign to donate an additional $25 for each eligible grocery delivery order placed through the Frederick, Md., fulfillment center through June 30, for a total donation of $25,000.

“At Harris Teeter, we are committed to enriching lives, one meal, one family, one associate, and one community at a time,” noted Harris Teeter President Tammy DeBoer. “We are honored to kick off Harris Teeter Delivery to customers with our donation to the Maryland Food Bank, supporting its mission to improve lives by ensuring access to nutritious food and their critical work in creating pathways out of hunger.”

Harris Teeter customers can place their orders online through the grocer’s website or app, with the guarantee that their groceries will arrive on delivery vans that are customized to ensure that every item is kept at the proper temperature and that the freshest products arrive at customers’ doorsteps. Delivery drivers are uniformed Harris Teeter associates who are trained to handle groceries with care and professionalism. The service uses technology to direct drivers to the fastest route to minimize driving time and ensure that groceries arrive as quickly as possible. Harris Teeter Delivery offers 30,000-plus items, including fresh produce, meats and seafood, and exclusive items from Harris Teeter Brands such as Boar’s Head fresh-cut deli meat. Customers earn the same VIC and Fuel Points shopping online as in-store.

“We are thrilled to expand Harris Teeter’s delivery options to give our loyal Maryland customers a delivery experience that is as convenient and special as shopping in one of our stores,” said Bill Rhyne, senior director of operations support for Harris Teeter. “It’s just as exciting to introduce our high-quality fresh produce, prepared foods and more to new geographic locations not previously served by a Harris Teeter store.”

Harris Teeter Delivery is also offering an additional $15 off customers’ first three Harris Teeter Delivery orders of $35 or more through July 31. The offer is only valid on orders from the Frederick, Md., fulfillment center.

Currently available in the Frederick, Md., and Baltimore metro area, Harris Teeter Delivery will expand through June into more ZIP codes.

Matthews, N.C.-based Harris Teeter, a wholly owned subsidiary of The Kroger Co. employs 36,000 associates at more than 250 stores and 60 fuel centers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Georgia, Maryland, Delaware, Florida and the District of Columbia. Cincinnati-based Kroger is No. 4 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named Kroger one of the Retailers of the Century.