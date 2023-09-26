The Giant Co. Awards Eye-Catching Floral Designs

The Giant Co. recently hosted its third annual floral seminar, bringing together more than 200 floral team members for a day of professional development focusing on industry trends, preparing for the holidays, and best practices. In addition, 12 team members were recognized as top performers from each region.

“Whether it’s a holiday, significant milestone, or just a bouquet to brighten your day, our floral team members always go above and beyond to make any moment special for our customers,” said Kevin Prill, category manager, floral at The Giant Co. “As we gear up for the busy holiday season, it’s important to recognize our floral leads who provide excellent customer service by staying ahead of the floral trends and delivering professional, eye-catching designs that make a lasting impression. The success of their respective floral departments is the direct result of this dedication to their craft.”

The award recipients, recognized as top performer in their respective region, are:

Judy Adleman, floral lead, West Grove, Pa., Giant

Kathy Brown, floral lead, Elizabethtown, Pa., Giant

Deborah Crary, floral lead, Quakertown, Pa., Giant

Ginny Faulkner, floral lead, Temple, Pa., Giant

Renay Halper, floral lead, Cottman Avenue, Philadelphia, Giant

Dena Janicki, floral lead, Springfield, Pa., Giant

Kelly Keefer, floral lead, Warrington, Pa., Giant

Loretta Peddigree, floral lead, Jonestown Road, Harrisburg, Pa., Giant

Tiffany Schwarz, floral lead, Front Royal, Va., Martin’s

Rhonda Stiles, floral lead, Indiana, Pa., Martin’s

Wanda Wilson, floral lead, Gettysburg, Pa., Giant

Rachel Ziegler, floral lead, West Emmaus Avenue, Allentown, Pa., Giant

In addition, The Giant Co. recognized three vendor partners who go above and beyond in helping to deliver customer promises. Rainforest Farms & Bouquets and Syndicate Sales were each awarded Best Category Support, and Balloons Everywhere received the Vendor Recognition Award.

With more than 35,000 associates supporting more than 190 stores, 130-plus pharmacies, 107 fuel stations, and 180-plus online pickup hubs and a grocery delivery service in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia and New Jersey, Carlisle, Pa.-based The Giant Co. encompasses the following banners: Giant, Martin’s, Giant Heirloom Market, Giant Direct and Martin’s Direct. Parent company Ahold Delhaize USA, a division of Zaandam, Netherlands-based Ahold Delhaize, is No. 10 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its Retailers of the Century and its 10 Most Sustainable Grocers.

Highlights From Giant Co. Annual Floral Seminar