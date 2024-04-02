Gopuff Makes Under-20-Minute Delivery Promise

Gopuff's new FAM20 benefit, which offers delivery in under 20 minutes exclusively to subscription program members, spurred a 10% spike in orders during pilot testing.

Instant-commerce company Gopuff has introduced FAM20, a new benefit exclusively for members of its FAM subscription program that promises delivery in less than 20 minutes for only $1.49 per order.

“Since 2013, one of our core customer promises has been to deliver in 30 minutes or less,” noted Yakir Gola, co-CEO and co-founder of Philadelphia-based Gopuff. “Today, we are excited to take that promise to the next level with FAM20, a new feature offering affordable delivery in just 20 minutes. With a vertically integrated platform and national scale, we’re able to offer our customers a unique combination of unparalleled speed at affordable prices.”

Thanks to its own logistics and fulfillment technology, plus hundreds of micro-fulfillment centers (MFCs) located throughout the United States, Gopuff can meet consumer demand for quick delivery. During FAM20 pilot testing, FAM20 orders were packed in Gopuff’s MFCs in 90 seconds on average, and customers received their orders in 17 minutes on average, with some of the fastest orders completed in less than 10 minutes.

Speed is the top reason that customers opt Gopuff. Therefore, as Gopuff continues to invest in FAM, it’s not surprising FAM20 spurred a 10% spike in orders during testing. This most recent benefit brings members the following:

Exclusivity to FAM members nationwide ordering within the “FAM20 Zone” for an additional $1.49 per order.

Delivery in 20 minutes or less.

Credit of $1.49 for orders that take 20-plus minutes beyond the original ETA to arrive.

FAM20 is the latest in a series of investments Gopuff has made to the FAM program. Late last year, Gopuff rolled out lower prices on thousands of everyday grocery essentials exclusively for FAM members, which has driven FAM member savings up to an average of $30 per month or $360 per year. Members also enjoy weekly deals and waived delivery fees. Customers can join FAM for $7.99 per month or $79.99 per year, with new FAM members eligible for a free 14-day trial.

Gopuff stores a wide range of products within hundreds of micro-fulfillment centers and omnichannel retail stores across the United States and the United Kingdom. It is No. 97 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.