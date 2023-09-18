Gopuff Introduces Student FAM Membership

Instant-commerce platform Gopuff has launched its Student FAM membership, which gives college and university students full access to Gopuff FAM membership benefits at a 50% discount. For $3.99 per month or $39.99 per year, Student FAM members have access to exclusive perks and an average of 30% lower prices on everyday essentials delivered in minutes.

“In 2013, we founded Gopuff in Philadelphia on our college campus with the premise of improving college students' lives,” noted Gopuff co-founder and co-CEO Yakir Gola. “Today, we are excited to introduce our Student FAM membership which, at only $3.99 a month, is a no-brainer for all college students. We are proud to bring significant value and convenience to more than 1,000 college campuses across the country.”

FAM benefits include

Always-on 30% price reductions on 100-plus essentials such as eggs, laundry detergent, paper towels and milk.

Exclusive limited-time offers every Monday of more than 40% off on trending brands.

Unlimited free deliveries with no additional fees.

FAM members account for nearly 50% of all Gopuff orders and save an average of $20 a month per member, according to the company, which added that the Student FAM program “can often pay for itself in as little as one order.”

To bring even more value to Student FAM members, Gopuff revealed exclusive perks with the following brands:

Bumble: Student FAM members get a free seven-day Bumble Premium trial.

Gauthmath: Student FAM members receive an extended seven-day free trial of GauthPlus and 25% off a Gauthmath premium subscription.

In a recent student survey, more than half of the respondents cited valuable incentives (59%) and lower prices (51%) as key reasons for using Gopuff. Additionally, Gopuff research also revealed that the most popular items purchased on the platform included a dozen organic eggs; raspberry lemonade; the company’s Basically, private brand; purified water; and a lot of hot fries. Also, when asked about the top benefits of using Gopuff, respondents noted the convenience of avoiding a shopping trip and the quick delivery being faster than going to a grocery store.

Undergraduate and graduate students with a .edu email address are eligible to join the Student FAM membership program. For a limited time, new Gopuff customers who sign up for Student FAM can use code GOPUFFU for $100 off and a chance to win a $50,000 prize. Also, students in Arizona, Florida, Texas, California, Chicago and other places can watch for Gopuff’s team on campuses giving away swag, discount codes and other goodies.

Founded in 2013 by two freshmen at Drexel University, Philadelphia-based Gopuff now operates hundreds of micro-fulfillment centers across the United States and the United Kingdom and serves customers in more than 1,000 cities.

Gopuff is No. 79 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.