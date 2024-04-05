Walmart Once Again Leads NRF’s 2024 Top 50 Global Retailers

Walmart held onto its No. 1 spot on NRF's 2024 Top 50 Global Retailers with a strong online presence and a variety of new financial resources for shoppers, according to the trade association.

The National Retail Federation (NRF) has revealed its 2024 Top 50 Global Retailers. Conducted by Kantar, the annual ranking features international retailers according to their operational performance as of the start of 2023.

“In our increasingly interconnected global economy, retailers are continually expanding their international customer base,” said Mark Mathews, executive director of research at Washington, D.C.-based NRF. “It is exciting to see the tremendous breadth and diversity of businesses that are featured in this year’s Global Top 50.”

Walmart held onto its No. 1 spot on the list with a strong online presence and a variety of new financial resources for shoppers, according to NRF. Further, its Walmart+ platform continues to grow outside the United States.

There was no change among the Top 10 retailers from last year. Amazon stayed at No. 2, followed by Schwarz Group, ALDI, Costco, Ahold Delhaize and Carrefour, and Seven & I – all food retailers, as well as The Home Depot and Ikea at Nos. 9 and 10, respectively. Other food retailers to make the list were Walgreens Boots Alliance (No. 11), Rewe (No. 12), Casino (No. 15), Alibaba (No. 16), AS Watson (No. 17), Jeronimo Martins (No. 18), Metro AG (No. 19), Tesco (No. 20), Aeon (No. 22), Auchan (No. 24), Woolworths Ltd. (Australia) (No. 26), Leclerc (No. 27), Aspiag (No. 28), Intermarche (No. 35), Couche-Tard (No. 36), Coop Schweiz (No. 38), Cencosud (No. 40), FamilyMart (No. 41), CP All (No. 42), Action (No. 44), dm drogerie markt and Lawson (No. 50).

“For most companies in this ranking, retail sales and profits grew even as shoppers changed their work and personal routines and the channels they shopped,” observed David Marcotte, SVP of global insights and technology at London-based Kantar, whose U.S. office is in New York. “Shoppers in 2023 repeatedly said they needed more convenience from retailers, and the brands that focused on convenience were successful.”

Kantar’s ranking system gives points to retailers in accordance with their domestic and international retail revenues. To qualify for the ranking, retailers must have a direct investment in a minimum of three countries.

Each week, approximately 230 million customers and members visit Walmart's more than 10,500 stores and numerous e-commerce websites under 46 banners in 24 countries. The Bentonville, Ark.-based company employs approximately 2.3 million associates worldwide.