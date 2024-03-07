Walmart Now Offers On-Demand Early-Morning Delivery

National retailer Walmart is stepping up to save customers even more time with its latest delivery offering: Express On-Demand Early Morning Delivery. Starting at 6 a.m., earlier than ever before, customers can take advantage of the convenience of on-demand delivery. With hundreds of thousands of items available in-store and hundreds of millions more online, customers can easily get what they need during the early-morning hours in as soon as 30 minutes, according to Walmart.

The company’s commitment to convenience extends beyond just the early hours. With features like Late-Night Express Delivery, Live Shopper for real-time communication with Shoppers and On-Demand Delivery for same-day convenience, the retailer prioritizes putting the power in customers' hands. All they need to do is open the Walmart app or Walmart.com and begin selecting their items. Additionally, for Walmart+ members, standard delivery is always free.

With Walmart's On-Demand Early Morning Delivery and a suite of other convenient options, the retailer is making sure that customers have what they need, when they need it.

Each week, about 255 million customers and members visit Walmart’s 10,500-plus stores and numerous e-commerce websites in 19 countries. The Bentonville, Ark.-based company employs approximately 2.1 million associates worldwide. Walmart U.S. is No. 1 on Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named Walmart one of its Retailers of the Century.