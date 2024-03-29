America’s Most Trustworthy Food Retailers

Southeastern Grocers, parent company and home of Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores, was recently named by Newsweek one of America's Most Trustworthy Companies.

Newsweek has released its 2024 list of America’s Most Trustworthy Companies, in collaboration with data firm Statista. The list uses independent survey results from approximately 25,000 Americans who submitted a total of 97,000 evaluations to rate companies on three touchpoints: customer trust, investor trust and employee trust. Seven hundred public and private companies across 23 industries were included in the final ranking.

Among those sectors surveyed, retail outlets, food and beverage companies, and consumer goods manufacturers comprised the most ranked companies.

Southeastern Grocers Inc., parent company and home of Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores, was one of those companies. “Our dedication to our associates, customers and communities forms the cornerstone of our mission,” said Raymond Rhee, chief people officer for Southeastern Grocers. “As the trusted grocer our neighbors can always count on, we take great pride in delivering reliable, unparalleled service and high-quality products every single day.” This is the third year in a row that Southeastern Grocers made Newsweek's list.

The complete ranking of Newsweek’s most trustworthy companies in the Grocery & Convenience Stores category is as follows:

Publix Super Markets H-E-B Whole Foods Market WinCo Foods The Kroger Co. Sprouts Farmers Market The Fresh Market QuikTrip Stater Bros. Markets Smith’s Harris Teeter Brookshire’s Food & Pharmacy Big Y Foods Sheetz Raley’s Supermarkets Albertsons Cos. Giant Eagle Southeastern Grocers Weis Markets Hy-Vee Stop & Shop Wakefern Food Corp. Ingles Markets Fareway The Save Mart Cos. Vons Smart and Final Casey’s Bashas’ Fred Meyer

In the Retail category, Amazon and Costco scored the No. 1 and 2 spots, respectively. Other companies among the most trusted in Retail include United Natural Foods (UNFI), Target Corp., Ollie’s Bargain Outlet, BJ’s Wholesale Club, Walmart, Meijer, C&S Wholesale Grocers, and Grocery Outlet.

To be eligible for Newsweek’s Most Trustworthy Companies in America list, the 700 companies included in the ranking needed to have headquarters in the United States and have revenue of more than $500 million. For more info on the process to determine the rankings, click here.