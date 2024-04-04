Wegmans Is the Best Place to Work in Food Retail

This is Wegmans 27th time being named to the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For list, this year coming in at 6th place. (Image credit: Wegmans LinkedIn)

Great Place To Work and Fortune magazine have recognized regional supermarket chain Wegmans Food Markets Inc. as one of the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For in 2024. The grocer ranked No. 6, way ahead of the other food retailers on this year’s list.

The 100 Best Companies to Work For list is the only recognition that focuses on how employees feel about their workplace. Great Place To Work evaluates confidential feedback from employees, matching against HR data from participating companies. Only companies with consistently high survey responses across the 60 statements that comprise the Trust Index Survey receive placement on the list.

“There is nothing more important to us than being the best place to work for our people,” said Colleen Wegman, president and CEO of Wegmans Food Markets. “We’re grateful for the many ways our people live our values and create a welcoming place for everyone across our communities. We celebrate this honor together and thank our people for making Wegmans a special place to work and shop for all.” This is Wegmans 27th time being named to Fortune’s list.

Customers and employees will celebrate the honor on Saturday, April 6, at 11 a.m. when mini cupcakes will be served at every Wegmans store. For customers who prefer a healthy option, clementine tangerines will also be available.

Other food retailers to make the list include Sheetz Inc., at No. 60; Target, at No. 65; Publix Super Markets, at No. 81; Walmart Inc., at No. 97; and Nugget Market Inc., at No. 99.

Great Place To Work selected the list using rigorous analytics and confidential employee feedback from more than 1.3 million U.S. employees. Companies are considered for the list only if they are Great Place To Work Certified organizations with 1,000 or more employees in the United States. Great Place To Work is the only company culture award that selects winners based on how fairly employees are treated. Companies are assessed on their ability to create a great employee experience that cuts across race, gender, age, disability status, or any aspect of employee identity or job role.

“When people ask about what sets the Best Companies apart from their competitors, it’s one key ingredient: trust,” said Michael C. Bush, CEO of Oakland, Calif.-based Great Place To Work. “When employees trust their leaders, their colleagues and the organization, they become empowered to reach their full potential.”

Wegmans is no stranger to workplace awards. In 2023, the company ranked as a Best Workplace for Parents and a Best Workplace for Women, as well as being ranked No. 1 on the Fortune Best Workplaces in Retail list.

Family-owned Wegmans operates more than 100 stores along the East Coast. The Rochester, N.Y.-based company is No. 37 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. Altoona, Pa.-based Sheetz is No. 38 on The PG 100, while Minneapolis-based Target Corp. is No. 6, Lakeland, Fla.-based Publix is No. 12 and Bentonville, Ark.-based Walmart U.S. is No. 1.