Wegmans, Publix Recognized as Best Workplaces for Women

Fortune has revealed its top 100 Best Workplaces for Women, and only two grocers made this year’s list: Wegmans Food Markets Inc. and Publix Super Markets Inc.

To determine the Best Workplaces for Women, Fortune research partner Great Place to Workasked women about experiences in their workplace based on their ability to reach their full potential and how their gender shapes those experiences. Great Place to Work then analyzed trends based on an organization’s size, industry and region. It also analyzes the gender balance of each workplace and how it compares with Bureau of Labor Statistics industry data.

Led by CEO Colleen Wegman, Wegmans ranked No. 22 on Fortune’s Best Workplaces for Women. Ninety percent of associates say that it’s a great place to work, compared with 57% of workers at a typical U.S.-based company. Approximately 53% of the company’s workforce is female, and almost 32% of executive/manager positions are held by women.

An employee said: “Wegmans has been welcoming from the moment I interviewed and participated in orientation. All managers and employees that I’ve interacted with, my department managers included, have strived to get to know me individually as an employee. They make sure that I have time to balance both work and my personal life, and make sure that I am given new opportunities to grow in my department.”

Publix was No. 69 on the list.

“We’re honored to be recognized as a best workplace for women by Fortune,” said Publix VP of Human Resources Marcy Benton. “Being named on the 2023 list reflects Publix’s commitment to creating a culture of inclusion and advancement for all associates, which includes many incredibly talented women.”

With its 53,000-plus employees, family-owned Wegmans operates more than 100 stores in New York, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Virginia, Delaware, Maryland and Massachusetts. The company is No. 37 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named Wegmans a Top Regional to watch in 2023 and one of this year’s 10 Most Sustainable Grocers. Employee-owned and -operated Publix has approximately 1,300 supermarkets in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, Tennessee, North Carolina and Virginia. Lakeland, Fla.-based Publix is No. 12 on The PG 100. PG also named the company one of its Retailers of the Century and one of its Best Regional Grocery Chains in America.