Southeastern Grocers Unveils New Associate Resource Group

Southeastern Grocers Inc. has reaffirmed its commitment to belonging, inclusion and diversity through the formation of a new associate resource group. The aim of Mobility, Support, Accessibility and Inclusion in the Community (MOSAIC) is to educate, advocate and celebrate associates of all abilities by sharing experiences, providing education about disabilities, and supporting disability diversity, equality, inclusion and accessibility.

To further foster and promote an inclusive culture, Southeastern Grocers donated $5,000 to The Jericho School for Children with Autism, a private nonprofit school in Jacksonville, Fla., that provides student resources and education programs for area children with autism and other developmental disabilities.

“Celebrating our diverse associates, customers and communities includes people of all abilities,” noted Raymond Rhee, chief people officer for Southeastern Grocers. “It cultivates an environment that champions inclusion and belonging inside our stores and in the unique neighborhoods we serve. That’s why our support of The Jericho School for Children with Autism, its students and staff is a natural launch of our MOSAIC associate resource group. We believe in fostering partnerships that not only empower our associates, but also enrich the lives of those around us. We are building a mosaic of diversity, unity and opportunity for all – and that’s what winning together looks like.”

Southeastern Grocers revealed the newly formed associate resource group at its annual WeSEG Conference, an interactive forum held virtually for all associates. MOSAIC is one of nine associate resource groups. The others are Women’s Development Network, Emerging Leaders, SEG Pride, Pa’lante, African Americans FOCUS, ASPIRE, Military Families and Working Parents Network.

The grocer also recently accepted applications from nonprofits throughout the Southeast for its 2023 Romay Davis Belonging, Inclusion and Diversity Grant. The grant, ranging from $5,000 to $25,000, aids organizations working to address racial disparities in education, health care and food insecurity, while building a more inclusive and equitable future for all. Recipient nonprofit organizations will be revealed following the grant namesake’s 104th birthday celebration on Oct. 29. Since its inception in 2020, the grant has provided more than $685,000 in funding to qualified nonprofits to help underserved communities in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi.

Jacksonville, Fla.-based Southeastern Grocers currently operates more than 420 grocery stores, approximately 180 liquor stores and more than 230 in-store pharmacies serving communities throughout Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi. The company is No. 44 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.