How SpartanNash Defines, Celebrates Culture

SpartanNash doesn’t just walk the walk when it comes to its self-declared “People First” culture – it also takes flight on that notion. The Michigan-based food solutions company recently hosted its annual leadership summit and Circle of Excellence celebration in Orlando, Fla., with a 2023 theme of “Flying in Formation.”

As its title suggests, the mid-September event underscored the importance and positive effects of a shared uplifting culture. Hundreds of employees across the company attended the four-day leadership program, which was founded three years ago by CEO Tony Sarsam and SVP of Communications Adrienne Chance.

“At SpartanNash, our annual Summit and Circle of Excellence events are a celebration of our People First culture, driving our mission to deliver the ingredients for a better life. Since its inception three years ago, it’s continued to be an event that inspires, educates and recognizes the Associates who are the heart and soul of our organization,” Sarsam remarked.

Added Chance: “It’s quite a remarkable thing to gather more than 700 leaders and frontline associates together in a special destination. This time is invaluable for strengthening teams, celebrating successes, and learning about how we can grow as individuals and as a company for the future.”

At the event, leaders gathered for fresh inspirations, business insights and updates on the SpartanNash brand identity of “Our Winning Recipe” that serves as a guide for strategic direction and growth. The summit also included a ceremony recognizing winners of the latest Circle of Excellence awards program, honoring the top 0.5% frontline associates who have gone above and beyond their duty.