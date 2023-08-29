SpartanNash Promotes Exec to VP, Human Resources

Food solutions company SpartanNash has promoted Derek Tufts to the role of VP, human resources. Tufts joined the company in 2019 as director, human resources for the retail segment and became senior director, human resources of corporate and retail last year. In his latest position, Tufts will oversee the coaching of senior leaders and the development of HR business partners to further the SpartanNash’s “People First” culture, supporting 17,500 associates.

“Derek has played a vital leadership role in ensuring the HR strategy and practices align to our People First culture, and we’re proud to promote from within to extend his expertise to positively impact our associate experience across the company,” said Nicole Zube, SpartanNash’s SVP, chief human resources officer.

During his time at the company, Tufts has helped keep its retail stores open and safe throughout the pandemic. He has also been a key part of various M&A integrations, headed a project team to update the associate relations process, and coached and advised many associates and leaders.

Going forward, Tufts will focus on developing and training HR business partners, driving retention and reducing turnover, partnering with the centers of excellence in HR, and improving overall HR business-facing operations.

He brings to his new role more than a quarter century of extensive human resources experience in employee relations, development and retention for global retailers, among them Toys “R” Us, OfficeMax and local company Art Van Furniture. He earned an undergraduate degree from Eastern Michigan University and currently lives in SpartanNash’s hometown of Grand Rapids, Mich., with his family.

SpartanNash operates two complementary business segments – food wholesale and grocery retail. Its global supply chain network serves wholesale customers that include independent and chain grocers, national retail brands, e-commerce platforms, and U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. On the retail side, SpartanNash operates 144 brick-and-mortar grocery stores, primarily under the banners of Family Fare, Martin's Super Markets and D&W Fresh Market, in addition to dozens of pharmacies and fuel centers. The company is No. 41 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.