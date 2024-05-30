IGA Brings Back Summer Grill Giveaway Sweepstakes

IGA's Celebrate Summer Grill Giveaway Sweepstakes enables three shoppers to each win a new dream grill of their choosing, valued at up to $1,000.

As we head into prime grilling season, the Independent Grocers Alliance (IGA) has brought back its Celebrate Summer Grill Giveaway Sweepstakes. The promotion enables three shoppers to each win a new dream grill of their choosing, valued at up to $1,000. Consumers can enter up to once a day at iga.com. The aim of the promotion is to inspire IGA shoppers to create memorable culinary experiences this summer at a reasonable cost.

“This summer is all about spending time together around the sizzle and aroma of deliciously grilled meals,” noted Michael La Kier, IGA’s VP, brand development. “Our omnichannel marketing campaign is certain to appeal to shoppers and will help boost sales for our IGA retailers. Sixty-eight percent of Americans do not need a special occasion to fire up their grill, and will do so whenever they feel like it, though it certainly helps if the weather is good. And who doesn’t want a chance to win the grill of their dreams?”

With the Celebrate Summer Grill Giveaway Sweepstakes, not only do IGA shoppers have the opportunity to win one of three dream grills, they can also explore new recipes, try new products, and buy everything needed to plan, prepare and cook meals at their local IGA retailer.

For their part, IGA retailers will be able to lure shoppers by sharing the content via digital and print advertising and in the National Digital Ad, as well as grow sales by fostering the relationship with shoppers through loyalty programs, in-store promotions, and social media.

This year’s Celebrate Summer Grill Giveaway Sweepstakes sponsors are The Coca-Cola Co., Unilever, Mars Wrigley, The Clorox Co., The Hershey Co., Potatoes USA and IGA. The promotion runs through June 25.

Chicago-based IGA is the world’s largest voluntary supermarket network, with aggregate worldwide retail sales of over $43 billion per year. The alliance encompasses more than 6,300 stores globally, with operations in 46 states and more than 25 countries.