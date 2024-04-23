IGA, American Egg Board Form Partnership

A new partnership will enable AEB to connect with shoppers at IGA’s 2,000-plus U.S. retail grocery stores and deliver egg education and marketing resources to IGA retailers.

The Independent Grocers Alliance (IGA) has joined forces with the American Egg Board (AEB), the U.S. egg industry’s national marketing organization. The partnership will help the AEB connect with shoppers at IGA’s more than 2,000 U.S. retail grocery stores and deliver egg education and marketing resources to IGA retailers. Resources such as recipes and social media content further the AEB’s mission to support America’s egg farmers and boost demand for eggs and egg products. For IGA retailers, the collaboration means new insights, content and exclusive programs to help grab consumers’ attention and sell more egg products.

“The American Egg Board first and foremost serves America’s egg farmers,” asserted Emily Metz, president and CEO of the Chicago-based AEB. “Part of our service to our farmers involves educating the American public on the benefits of eggs in their diets and in their lives. With IGA’s commitment to supporting local farms and offering the freshest foods available, this partnership is an excellent opportunity to reach shoppers who value America’s farmers and show them how eggs can benefit their lives.”

IGA retailers already adhere to Local Equals Fresh merchandising and sourcing. The partnership with AEB will extend the work that the alliance is doing in this space.

“Shoppers want to know where their food comes from, where their money goes and who it supports,” noted Michael La Kier, VP brand development at IGA, which is also based in Chicago. “With that in mind, we are excited to work with the American Egg Board within the fresh category to support America’s egg farmers and educate our communities about all the benefits of eggs. And we’re excited about the resources and content AEB brings to help independent grocery retailers better compete.”

Starting this summer, the AEB will take part in IGA webinars to inform grocers about the various types of eggs for sale and the benefits of eggs.

IGA is the world’s largest voluntary supermarket network, with aggregate worldwide retail sales of more than $43 billion annually. The alliance consists of more than 6,300 stores worldwide, with operations in 46 of the United States and 25-plus countries.