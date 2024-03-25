IGA, EmpowerFresh Form Strategic Partnership

EmpowerFresh’s suite of software solutions will now be available to IGA members, enabling them to optimize their fresh operations, boost efficiency and spur growth in a competitive market environment.

The Independent Grocers Alliance has formed a partnership with EmpowerFresh Co., a provider of AI-driven inventory management and retail optimization solutions for the produce department. According to the two entities, the partnership aims to transform the retail produce landscape through innovative technology and support for IGA members.

EmpowerFresh’s suite of software solutions will now be available to IGA members, enabling them to optimize their fresh operations, boost efficiency and spur growth in a competitive market environment. Leveraging AI technology and data-driven insights, the solutions are designed to enable retailers to make informed decisions, streamline processes and provide superior customer experiences.

“We are thrilled to partner with the Independent Grocers Alliance to empower independent retailers with the tools and resources they need to succeed in the fresh departments,” said Anthony Totta, founder of Kansas City, Mo.-based EmpowerFresh. “By combining our expertise in produce and retail technology with IGA’s global network and industry leadership, we are committed to helping independent grocers thrive in an ever-evolving marketplace. Independents have a distinct opportunity to win customer dollars (milk, bread, eggs) by winning in the produce aisles. Statistics have shown that the profit leaders in the industry have an above-average contribution by the fresh perimeter.”

“At the Independent Grocers Alliance, our mission is to empower independent retailers to achieve success and serve their communities,” noted IGA VP Brand Development Michael La Kier. “We are excited to partner with EmpowerFresh Co. to provide our members with innovative technology solutions to help them thrive in an increasingly competitive market environment.”

Founded in 1926, Chicago-based IGA is the world’s largest voluntary supermarket network. with aggregate worldwide retail sales of more than $43 billion annually. The alliance encompasses 6,200-plus stores worldwide, with operations in 46 of the United States and nearly 25 countries.