Walmart Offers Associate Bonuses to Full- and Part-Timers

Walmart is investing in its hourly store associates in four ways.

Walmart has revealed that it’s launching a new annual bonus program for eligible full- and part-time hourly associates in stores, including those in the pharmacy and optical departments. Associates must be employed with the company for one year to qualify for the bonus. The longer an associate is with the company, the higher their bonus potential is, up to $1,000 annually.

Walmart also rolled out three other ways that it plans to invest in its hourly employees:

The Associate to Technician program, a new initiative to help address the skilled trade labor shortage and create new career opportunities at Walmart. The program offers front-line associates the training and pathways to move into higher-paying technician jobs in stores and supply chain facilities.

Doubling the number of skills certificates available through the Walmart-paid Live Better U benefit. These certificates aim to help fast-track front-line associates into the 100,000 higher-paying and in-demand jobs at Walmart over the next three years.

A new Total Pay & Benefits feature in the Me@Walmart app that gives store associates the opportunity to quickly and easily see their pay, 401k, Associate Stock Purchase Plan, benefits and more.

“These investments are all part of our people-led, tech-powered commitment to Walmart associates,” wrote John Furner, president and CEO, Walmart U.S., in a blog post. “We believe in them and their potential. We know that when they’re given the right tools, opportunities for growth and investments in their personal well-being, they can accomplish more than they imagined personally and professionally.”

These investments in store associates come as Walmart seeks to tighten up its corporate staffing structure by laying off hundreds of employees and consolidating regional offices.

Each week, about 240 million customers and members visit Walmart’s approximately 10,500 stores and numerous e-commerce websites in 19 countries. The Bentonville, Ark.-based company employs approximately 2.1 million associates worldwide. Walmart U.S. is No. 1 on Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America, while its Sam’s Club division is No. 8.