Which Privately Owned Grocers Are Best Managed?

Schnucks is recognized as a US Best Managed Company for third consecutive year.
Several privately owned grocers have been named to this year’s US Best Managed Companies list. Sponsored by Deloitte Private and The Wall Street Journal, the program recognizes outstanding U.S. private companies and the achievements of their management teams.
Honorees are selected by an external panel of judges who evaluate applicants based on strategy, ability to execute, culture and governance, and financial performance. U.S. designees have revenues of at least $250 million.
For the third consecutive year, Schnuck Markets, Inc. has been selected as a Best Managed Company.
“We are, once again, extremely honored and humbled to be named a US Best Managed Company three years running,” said Schnucks Chairman and CEO Todd Schnuck. “Our organization’s leadership, board members and shareholders remain aligned on our strategic vision, and our 12,000 teammates continually serve our many communities throughout the Midwest at high levels while carrying out our company’s mission to nourish people’s lives.”
Schnucks is a third and fourth generation, family-owned grocery retailer that operates over 100 stores in Missouri, Illinois, Indiana and Wisconsin. St. Louis-based Schnucks is No. 65 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its Outstanding Independents for 2023 and a Top Regional for 2024. (Several Schnucks leaders will be speaking at this year's GroceryTech in Dallas from June 5-7, discussing the latest innovations in food retail.)
Meanwhile, Asian supermarket chain 99 Ranch Market has also been named a Best Managed Company for third year in a row.
The Asian grocer was established in 1984, with its first store in Westminster, Calif., also known as Little Saigon. The Buena Park, Calif.-based company has more than 50 store locations across 10 states. It landed at No. 85 on this year's PG 100.