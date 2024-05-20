Which Privately Owned Grocers Are Best Managed?

Several privately owned grocers have been named to this year’s US Best Managed Companies list. Sponsored by Deloitte Private and The Wall Street Journal, the program recognizes outstanding U.S. private companies and the achievements of their management teams.

Honorees are selected by an external panel of judges who evaluate applicants based on strategy, ability to execute, culture and governance, and financial performance. U.S. designees have revenues of at least $250 million.

For the third consecutive year, Schnuck Markets, Inc. has been selected as a Best Managed Company.