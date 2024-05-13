Schnucks Discontinues Eatwell Banner

Schnucks debuted its Eatwell Market in Columbia, Mo., in 2020.
After careful consideration, Schnuck Markets Inc. has revealed that it will discontinue its Eatwell Market by Schnucks banner, which operated stores in Columbia and Chesterfield, Mo. According to Schnucks, all associates of the healthy store banner will remain employed with the company and retain the same rates of pay.
In addition to offering natural food items, the Eatwell Market by Schnucks banner focused heavily on organic, local and specialty items. Employees were trained to assist customers in choosing options for a healthy, balanced lifestyle.
“As a company, we embrace trying new things and learning from our experiences to improve future store designs, operations, merchandising and marketing,” said Schnucks Chairman and CEO Todd Schnuck. “Our teams at each Eatwell Market put their best foot forward to nourish the lives of their customers — making this a decision that was not made lightly. However, after significant analysis and evaluation of what we could do to make each store more successful during current economic conditions, we concluded the most prudent path forward would be the discontinuation of the Eatwell banner.”
The 41,700-square-foot Columbia location at 111 South Providence Road will soon begin conversion to a traditional Schnucks store, with completion scheduled for this summer. Schnucks acquired the store from Lucky’s in bankruptcy and opened it in 2020. This Eatwell Market location also featured an adjacent Schnucks Express store. Schnucks told Progressive Grocer that the 11,000-square-foot portion will also be part of the conversion to a traditional Schnucks store. All associates will remain employed at the location during and after the conversion.
The 30,200-square-foot Chesterfield location at 220 THF Boulevard will permanently close on June 2. The store opened in 2023. All of the location’s 40 employees will be transferred to nearby St. Louis-area Schnucks stores.