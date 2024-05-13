Schnucks Discontinues Eatwell Banner

After careful consideration, Schnuck Markets Inc. has revealed that it will discontinue its Eatwell Market by Schnucks banner, which operated stores in Columbia and Chesterfield, Mo. According to Schnucks, all associates of the healthy store banner will remain employed with the company and retain the same rates of pay.

In addition to offering natural food items, the Eatwell Market by Schnucks banner focused heavily on organic, local and specialty items. Employees were trained to assist customers in choosing options for a healthy, balanced lifestyle.