Regional, Independent Grocers Share Secrets of Tech-Fueled Trade

The use of ESLs at small and mid-size retailers is one topic on tap at the upcoming GroceryTech event presented by Progressive Grocer.

Big retailers have big, or at least bigger, resources to tap into when deploying technologies at their organizations. While that may be true, grocers of all sizes and scales are investing in platforms and products that bring their operations to the next level across the omnichannel.

At the upcoming GroceryTech event, presented by Progressive Grocer and running June 5-7 at the Marriott Dallas Uptown, a number of regional and independent retailers will share insights and strategies that are improving operational efficiencies and strengthening connections with shoppers. In many cases, partnerships are the key to such programs, as indies and regionals leverage the expertise and reach of third-party services and solution providers.

[RELATED: How Tech-Enabled Solutions Optimize Time and Talent]

The GroceryTech agenda for 2024 features several food retailers who are pursuing this path to growth: