Regional, Independent Grocers Share Secrets of Tech-Fueled Trade

Experts from Erewhon, Schnucks and others to get candid at GroceryTech event
Lynn Petrak, Progressive Grocer
electronic shelf label
The use of ESLs at small and mid-size retailers is one topic on tap at the upcoming GroceryTech event presented by Progressive Grocer.

Big retailers have big, or at least bigger, resources to tap into when deploying technologies at their organizations. While that may be true, grocers of all sizes and scales are investing in platforms and products that bring their operations to the next level across the omnichannel.

At the upcoming GroceryTech event, presented by Progressive Grocer and running June 5-7 at the Marriott Dallas Uptown, a number of regional and independent retailers will share insights and strategies that are improving operational efficiencies and strengthening connections with shoppers. In many cases, partnerships are the key to such programs, as indies and regionals leverage the expertise and reach of third-party services and solution providers.

The GroceryTech agenda for 2024 features several food retailers who are pursuing this path to growth:

Schnuck and co
Kim Anderson (upper left), Dave Steck (upper right), Tighe Renner (bottom left), Daniel Midden (bottom right)

Professionals at Schnuck Markets will share how they are using electronic shelf labels (ESLs) to get an edge in a competitive, price-centric market. Schnucks’ Kim Anderson, VP of operations support, and Dave Steck, VP, IT store and emerging technologies, will join Tighe Renner of Aperion and Daniel Midden of Datasembly on a June 5 session, “How an Innovative Regional Is Using ESLs and Complimentary Partners to Amplify Their ROI.” Attendees will learn how ESLs’ can be integrated into existing systems and processes to improve customer experiences and deliver real-time pricing.

Rick Bossie
Rick Bossie

COO and EVP Rick Bossie of Big Y Foods will discuss the ways tech brings the legacy grocer to the next level during GroceryTech. Bossie will talk about the company’s view of tech investments and how tech can elevate both the customer and employee experience. The keynote session on “Shaping the Future of Retail at Big Y Foods” will open the day’s programs on June 6. 

Kabir Jain
Kabir Jain

With a unique cachet and draw, cult-favorite Erewhon Market pulls a lot of levers to engender loyalty in its fans, including technology. Chief Growth Officer Kabir Jain will join GroceryTech to dish on the grocer's tech investments. Jain will talk about e-commerce, social media, in-store digital media and more during his June 6 presentation, “The Erewhon Way.”

Joe Wood and Robert Thomas
Joe Wood of Sendik's (at left) and Robert Thomas of District Market Green Grocer (at right)

Two independent grocer leaders will shed light on the ways that they maximize technology within their operations to compete – and win – in busy marketplaces. Joe Wood, chief marketing officer at Sendik's Food Market in the Milwaukee area, and Robert Thomas, founder and owner of District Market Green Grocer in Houston, will talk about how they utilize resources to keep up with tech possibilities. Wood and Thomas will share their experiences in a June 7 GroceryTech session devoted to “The Independent Spirit: How Indie Operators Tackle Tech.”

The full slate of GroceryTech speakers, including tech experts from large operations like Walmart and other indie operators and partners, is available online. Click on the button below to learn more and register. 

