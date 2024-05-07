Simbe Scales Up Manufacturing of Intelligence Solutions

As grocers work to tighten up in-store efficiencies by deploying intelligent solutions, including robotics, their tech partners are also working on making systems better and faster. To that end, tech solutions provider Simbe – known for its Tally robots – announced a new partnership with electronics manufacturing services leader Plexus Corp. to meet growing global demand for robotics-as-service options.

Plexus Corp.’s experts will help Simbe accelerate the production and shipment of its advanced technology, which provides grocers with real-time inventory insights to inform product stocking, ordering, merchandising and e-commerce fulfillment. Simbe's operations are concentrated in Plexus' locations that have the capacity to produce thousands of new units each day.

“Simbe is an innovative and respected leader in the retail robotics market, and we’re delighted to aid in scaling their business through our industry-leading engineering and manufacturing solutions,” said Brian Wilson, Plexus’ market sector VP, industrial. “Our partnership bolsters Simbe’s state-of-the-art technology in support of Plexus’ vision to help create products that build a better world.”

Simbe COO Gary Galensky said the ability to scale up manufacturing comes at a crucial time. “Throughout our first year of work together, Plexus has proven their commitment to supply chain, capacity, and quality to facilitate global production. This strategic partnership ensures that Simbe can continue to meet the rising market demand for cutting-edge retail technology and help our customers solve operational inefficiencies, boost revenue, and enhance the overall in-store experience,” he remarked.

This is the latest example of Simbe’s efforts to broaden its products and services. Earlier this year, the company launched the industry’s first intelligence platform for wholesalers and expanded its partnership with Michigan-based SpartanNash to add Tally robots to an additional 60 locations. Internally, Simbe recently added to its leadership team with the hiring of several key executives.

