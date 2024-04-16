Simbe Adds to Exec Roster

Simbe’s Co-Founder and CEO Brad Bogolea said that the expanded leadership team mirrors the company’s growth, as it continues to add partners and roll out new capabilities. “We’re thrilled to welcome these incredible leaders who bring deep experience, knowledge and skill across retail, robotics, logistics, fulfillment, and sales. They will play a key role in driving continued business momentum and supporting our pioneering customers as they innovate retail practices and set new benchmarks for operational excellence,” he declared.

Based in San Francisco, Simbe offers a platform including the world's first autonomous, item-scanning robot, Tally, which leverages best-in-class computer vision to identify exact product location, out-of-stocks, and pricing and promotion information with 99% accuracy. The company collaborates with brands across the United States, Europe and Asia.

Want to learn more about this trending industry topic? The top retailers and solution providers in grocery – including Simbe – will be talking about the latest innovations and so much more at Progressive Grocer's annual GroceryTech event in Dallas June 5-7. Click here for more information and to register now.