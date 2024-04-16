Simbe Adds to Exec Roster

Grocery intelligence provider appoints 6 new leaders
Lynn Petrak
Lynn Petrak, Progressive Grocer
Ben Bond - Simbe
Ben Bond is Simbe's new VP of strategy and business development.

Reflecting its growth and industry potential, grocery tech company Simbe is widening its leadership team. The provider of store intelligence solutions announced the hiring of six new executives.

[RELATED: What Leading Grocers Are Saying – and Advising – About AI]

The new additions to Simbe’s team include the following individuals:

  • Ben Bond, VP of strategy and business development: A veteran of consulting firms including Kearney and Accenture, he worked with clients to advance traditional retail models with digital capabilities. In his new role at Simbe, Bond will steer the company’s strategic direction while driving the adoption of AI and robotics in retail, working directly with retail CEOs and board-level executives.
  • Brian Hill, senior director of deployment and fleet operations: Leveraging more than 25 years of experience in the electronics manufacturing industry, including work in robotics, smart grids and networking equipment. Hill will fuel the management, optimization, and scaling of Simbe’s robot deployment and fleet maintenance operations.
  • Jill O'Connor, VP of sales: She brings a background that includes a 20-year tenure at General Mills and a director of grocery role at Daily Harvest to her new position at Simbe. Going forward, O’Connor will work to drive revenue growth, create strategic partnerships and enhance the firm’s market presence. 
  • Lynn Brook, senior director of product marketing: Brook is joining Simbe after continually building on her product marketing experience at several retail tech companies, including both large corporations and startups. At Simbe, she will highlight the solution provider’s unique core capabilities and elevate its market position.
  • Mary Piercy, VP of customer success: Most recently, Piercy was general manager for the southeast region at supply chain company Flexport. She will put that background to use, along with her other years in the logistics and supply chain industry, to further long-term value for Simbe’s retail and wholesale partners. 
  • Jeremy Wortsman, senior director of customer success: Adept in field operations and program management across retail, fulfillment, and grocery/food service environments, he led transformative initiatives for companies like Target and Gopuff. Those skills will serve him well at Simbe, where Wortsman will support customer success.  

Simbe's New Executives

  • Brian Hill
    Brian Hill
    Brian Hill
    Brian Hill
  • Jill O'Connor
    Jill O'Connor
    Jill O'Connor
    Jill O'Connor
  • Lynn Brook
    Lynn Brook
    Lynn Brook
    Lynn Brook
  • Mary Piercy
    Mary Piercy
    Mary Piercy
    Mary Piercy
  • Jeremy Wortsman
    Jeremy Wortsman
    Jeremy Wortsman
    Jeremy Wortsman

Simbe’s Co-Founder and CEO Brad Bogolea said that the expanded leadership team mirrors the company’s growth, as it continues to add partners and roll out new capabilities. “We’re thrilled to welcome these incredible leaders who bring deep experience, knowledge and skill across retail, robotics, logistics, fulfillment, and sales. They will play a key role in driving continued business momentum and supporting our pioneering customers as they innovate retail practices and set new benchmarks for operational excellence,” he declared. 

Based in San Francisco, Simbe offers a platform including the world's first autonomous, item-scanning robot, Tally, which leverages best-in-class computer vision to identify exact product location, out-of-stocks, and pricing and promotion information with 99% accuracy. The company collaborates with brands across the United States, Europe and Asia.

Want to learn more about this trending industry topic? The top retailers and solution providers in grocery – including Simbe – will be talking about the latest innovations and so much more at Progressive Grocer's annual GroceryTech event in Dallas June 5-7. Click here for more information and to register now. 

More Grocery Business News

Related Topics

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds