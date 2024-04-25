How Tech-Enabled Solutions Optimize Time and Talent

GroceryTech attendees to learn from pros across enterprises
Lynn Petrak
Lynn Petrak, Progressive Grocer
GroceryTech event session
A scene from last year's GroceryTech, an event that brings together stakeholders across the industry to explore how to streamline efficiencies and meet shopper needs.

As anyone in the food retailing business can attest, there’s not a lot of time or room for error as the pace continues to pick up at a time of tight margins. Advancements in technology, ranging from automation in fulfillment centers to in-store robotics and electronic shelf labels, are accelerating at an opportune time for grocers and those who supply and serve them.

The upcoming GroceryTech event, hosted by Progressive Grocer at the Marriott Dallas Uptown from June 5-7, will spotlight a range of solutions that help retailers and their partners improve efficiencies while easing the labor load. If time is money, grocery tech helps retailers beat the clock. 

Examples of sessions addressing the hot topic of time and labor savings include the following:

GT Session collage

How an Innovative Regional Is Using ESLs and Complimentary Partners to Amplify ROI 
June 5, 3:15 p.m. A power-packed panel featuring Kim Anderson (at upper left) and Dave Steck (upper right) of Schnuck Markets Inc., Tighe Renner of Aperion (lower left) and Daniel Midden of Datasembly (lower right) explore the tool of electronic shelf labels in streamlining operations while providing enhanced customer experiences. 

Hopper and Disbrow

Synergy in Action: Uniting Customer Needs With Technology for Collective Success 
June 5, 4:45 p.m. Look at tech from different – but united – sides of the business in this session with Jennifer Hopper of Save A Lot (at left) and Gabe Disbrow of Leevers (at right). They will share how store owners and service providers can work together to leverage a variety of technologies, including automated systems, for shared success. 

Retail panel - GT

The Experts Share All: How to Succeed With In-Store Technology 
June 6, 11:20 a.m. This is another juggernaut panel discussion focusing on in-store technologies that improve OOS. Experts Kim Anderson (upper left) and Adrian Salazar (bottom left) of Schnucks and Tyler King of SpartanNash (bottom right) join PG’s Gina Acosta (upper right) and share their processes and successes in tech innovations deployed where customers shop. 

Grocery Study Breakfast Panel 
June 7, 8:30 a.m. Learn how grocers are implementing advanced technologies to win shoppers and maximize profits, based on the result of the 2024 PG Grocery Technology Trends Study. Beth Brickel, VP of research at EnsembleIQ (PG's parent company), will lead the discussion. 

Tour and Lunch of Kroger Central Fulfillment Center 
June 7, 11:45 a.m. This is a not-to-miss field trip, where you can check out firsthand the automatic systems and tech behind fulfillment at one of the nation’s largest grocery operations, The Kroger Co. 

Barry and Mike

Future of Frictionless Commerce 
June 7, 2:30 p.m. Hear from two experts in this arena, Barry Clogan of Wynshop (at left) and Mark Sciortino of Vestcom (at right) as they look ahead to the ways that grocers can meet shoppers’ needs – and, importantly, their own – through systems that seamlessly enhance experiences. 

The second annual GroceryTech event, with the theme of “Breaking Barriers to Growth,” covers several facets of technology across the grocery chain. Click on the button below to get the full agenda and registration details.

