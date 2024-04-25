How Tech-Enabled Solutions Optimize Time and Talent

The Experts Share All: How to Succeed With In-Store Technology
June 6, 11:20 a.m. This is another juggernaut panel discussion focusing on in-store technologies that improve OOS. Experts Kim Anderson (upper left) and Adrian Salazar (bottom left) of Schnucks and Tyler King of SpartanNash (bottom right) join PG’s Gina Acosta (upper right) and share their processes and successes in tech innovations deployed where customers shop.
Grocery Study Breakfast Panel
June 7, 8:30 a.m. Learn how grocers are implementing advanced technologies to win shoppers and maximize profits, based on the result of the 2024 PG Grocery Technology Trends Study. Beth Brickel, VP of research at EnsembleIQ (PG's parent company), will lead the discussion.
Tour and Lunch of Kroger Central Fulfillment Center
June 7, 11:45 a.m. This is a not-to-miss field trip, where you can check out firsthand the automatic systems and tech behind fulfillment at one of the nation’s largest grocery operations, The Kroger Co.