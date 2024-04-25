How Tech-Enabled Solutions Optimize Time and Talent

A scene from last year's GroceryTech, an event that brings together stakeholders across the industry to explore how to streamline efficiencies and meet shopper needs.

As anyone in the food retailing business can attest, there’s not a lot of time or room for error as the pace continues to pick up at a time of tight margins. Advancements in technology, ranging from automation in fulfillment centers to in-store robotics and electronic shelf labels, are accelerating at an opportune time for grocers and those who supply and serve them.

The upcoming GroceryTech event, hosted by Progressive Grocer at the Marriott Dallas Uptown from June 5-7, will spotlight a range of solutions that help retailers and their partners improve efficiencies while easing the labor load. If time is money, grocery tech helps retailers beat the clock.

Examples of sessions addressing the hot topic of time and labor savings include the following: