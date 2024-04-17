Vericast to Debut Market Experience Demo Center

Vericast has revealed the name of its in-store retail media platform, nCountR, which will be among the solutions showcased in a Market Experience demonstration center later this year. The nCountR digital ad platform aims to help brands and retailers deliver the benefits of a traditional retail media network while operating in the physical world, where most retail transactions happen. Slated to be commercially available later this year, nCountR is designed to seamlessly integrate in-store digital programmatic advertising with digital screens, merchandising, data analytics and measurement technology to create immersive customer experiences on site.

nCountR was created to enable marketers to engage with consumers in previously unreachable locations with new creative formats. It also permits brands and retailers to better use retail space near critical points in the brick-and-mortar store, providing new paths to generate revenue growth. The platform’s purpose is to help capture and influence shoppers in the final stages of the purchase journey.

[RELATED: Yes, Print Ads Are Still Relevant]

“Our research indicates retailers are enhancing the in-store technology footprint to personalize customer experiences,” observed Hans Fischmann, VP and general manager of nCountR at San Antonio-based Vericast. “At the same time, structural shifts in the ad marketplace have turned in-store retail media into a powerful marketing channel. nCountR will empower brands and retailers to engage shoppers at decision time with contextual experiences through fully integrated display technology, measurement and attribution. This enables marketers to fully track return on ad spend (ROAS).”

Located in Austin, Texas, the Market Experience will evoke a grocery store layout with nearly 1,000 square feet of aisles and store shelves. This mock retail environment will enable Vericast and its technology partners to test and certify components as well as demonstrate data analytics and advertising creative formats to marketers in person.

The Market Experience was designed by Elmwood Park, N.J.-based Retail Fluent, a retail innovation, design and decor firm that works technology, data and IoT companies. Construction is scheduled to wrap up this fall.

This past summer, Vericast unveiled a pilot of nCountR, with the goal of modernizing the retail experience and tapping into the digitization of the physical store. Since then, Vericast has expanded to 168,000 total sites, almost two-thirds of which are grocers and convenience stores with access to 9 billion-plus impressions.