Are Foxtrot and Dom’s Ceasing Operations?

Just months after the merger between Foxtrot Market and Dom’s Kitchen & Market, the two companies are closing all of their locations in and around Chicago, Dallas, Austin and Washington, D.C. Dom's and Foxtrot investors were informed this morning that the two retailers’ parent company Outfox Hospitality will be shutting down, according to a report from Crain’s Chicago Business.

The publication reported that the Foxtrot location at 1019 W. Lake Street in Chicago shut its doors this morning before 10 a.m., and that both Dom's locations have permanently closed. A notice to customers was posted to the Dom's website this afternoon.

"It is with a heavy heart that we must inform you of a difficult decision we have had to make. After much consideration and evaluation, we regret to announce that Foxtrot and Dom’s Kitchen & Market will be closing their doors starting on April 23, 2024," the notice reads. "The closure affects 2 Dom’s stores and 33 Foxtrots across Chicago, Austin, Dallas, DC areas. We explored many avenues to continue the business but found no viable option despite good faith and exhaustive efforts."

Continued the notice: "This decision has not been made lightly, and we understand the impact it will have on you, our loyal customers, as well as our dedicated team members. We want to express our sincerest gratitude for your support and patronage throughout the years. It has been our highest honor to elevate the everyday and create a remarkable shopping experience for people who love food as much as we do. It has been a privilege serving you and being a part of your everyday lives."

Industry veteran Rob Twyman took over as CEO of Outfox Hospitality on March 11, succeeding Liz Williams, who had served as CEO of Foxtrot since April 2023 and was named Outfox Hospitality CEO in November, when the merger between the two Chicago-based specialty retailers was announced.

Dom’s Kitchen & Market opened its first store in Chicago in 2021. It is described as a “neighborhood food wonderland” providing Chicagoans a place to eat, shop, and connect. The product assortment is globally inspired, seasonally driven and locally sourced from Chicago and Midwest entrepreneurs and purveyors.

Founded in 2014 and also headquartered in the Windy City, Foxtrot Market is a neighborhood market dedicated to the future of food, operated not only through their stores but also through a first-of-its-kind delivery app. The stores feature a coffee bar in each location, ample seating for guests, as well as frequent events and promotions dedicated to tasting and trying products from small and local makers.