Erewhon Improves Labor Efficiency With AI-Powered Workforce Management

Upscale California grocer Erewhon is teaming with Legion Technologies, a provider of workforce management (WFM) solutions. Erewhon will leverage Legion’s AI-driven WFM platform in automated scheduling, demand forecasting, and frontline communications to improve labor efficiency and deliver an improved experience for hourly employees across the market’s growing enterprise.

Erewhon is an independent, family-owned market that is committed to sourcing healthy, pure and nutrient-rich products at its 10 SoCal locations. In addition to its grocery business, Erewhon offers health-forward meal options through its organic Cafe and Tonic Bar. The SoCal grocer is a Certified B Corp, a distinction reserved for companies that use business as a force for good. With more than 2,000 employees across 10 locations and plans for further growth, Erewhon has been seeking a modern workforce management solution that can optimize business operations.

“We’re excited to utilize Legion, which is well-equipped to serve our amazing employees with the most innovative, AI powered workforce management platform in the industry,” said Tony Antoci, CEO of Erewhon. “We view Legion WFM as a vital tool to scale effectively and bring the Erewhon Standard to more communities.”

The Legion WFM platform reportedly maximizes labor efficiency and employee engagement with intelligent automation. According to the company, its data-driven approach optimizes schedules, produces accurate demand forecasts, and provides actionable insights so employers can control labor costs, increase productivity, and minimize compliance risk. Meanwhile, Legion InstantPay increases productivity and employee engagement by linking work and pay in the same mobile app and allowing employees to immediately access their wages.

“Erewhon is dedicated to the well-being of its employees and strives to build connection and community within its frontline, hourly workforce,” said Sanish Mondkar, CEO and founder of Santa Clara, Calif.-based Legion Technologies. “As organizations aim to streamline operations and create a better experience for their hourly employees, Legion is helping to modernize their workforce management with our intelligently automated, employee-centric WFM platform. With Legion WFM, Erewhon will improve employee satisfaction with gig-like flexibility, automated self-service capabilities, and modern communication tools – without compromising labor efficiency.”

