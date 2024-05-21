Northeast Grocery Shares Renewed Strategy for Retail Success

Price Chopper/Market 32 stores range in size from 40,000 to 100,000 square feet (with an average 35,000 SKUs) and come in three distinct formats. Above is the produce department at a Market 32 location in Schenectady, N.Y.

Northeast Grocery Culture

Northeast Grocery Inc. (NGI) was born in 2021, when Tops Friendly Markets (established in 1962) and Price Chopper/Market 32 (established in 1932) united after individually navigating various acquisitions and transitions through the decades. The company elevated Persons, its COO and the former president of Tops, to CEO of NGI earlier this year. Bringhurst, who shepherded the development and rollout of Price Chopper’s Market 32 brand, leads Price Chopper/Market 32 as president, and Ron Ferri, Tops’ former EVP operations and distribution, now leads Tops Friendly Markets, also as president.

“The principle of the merger was about building for the future, not about the immediacy of trying to be more efficient and look for cost savings,” says Persons. Our premise is we’re going to put these two longtime regional companies together into this great platform, and we’re going to grow this organization, the two companies and Northeast Grocery.”

Price Chopper/Market 32 is based in Schenectady, N.Y., while Tops is based in the Buffalo suburb of Williamsville. With a combined workforce of more than 30,000, both operating companies rely on the Northeast Shared Services (NSS) group, which provides back-office support in areas like marketing, merchandising, IT and legal. The structure is serving the company well, as both banners have strong local and regional roots influenced by distinctive competitive landscapes.

“Tops and Price Chopper still generally operate independently, with the support mechanism of Northeast Shared Services in the middle,” says Persons.

This year, the team has been busy finalizing integration of the IT- and merchandising-focused areas of both companies.

“There’s still a good deal of transition to be done from an IT standpoint,” admits Persons, “but we have the end in sight for the merger of the applications. We have a good pathway leading us there. By the end of this summer, the merchandising area will be fully integrated in support of both operating companies. And by the end of 2024, our integration will be 95% complete.”

[RELATED: Progressive Grocer’s 91st Annual Report - How Grocers Are Connecting the Dots]

NGI has also been focused on “what it means to be Northeast Grocery,” as opposed to just being Tops or Price Chopper/Market 32.

“Is there a Northeast Grocery culture? Yes. But both companies do operate with a different competitive set, and both companies are very strong regionally and so important in their respective communities,” notes Persons. “They are great corporate citizens and ingrained in their communities. We don’t want to diminish the importance of the organizations within the communities that they operate.”

At the same time, NGI is cognizant of the value of bringing the two organizations together culturally. Uniting two distinct organizations isn’t for the faint of heart, and famously difficult to accomplish. Yet Northeast Grocery is doing all of the right things to get everyone working together with a shared vision while preserving tremendous respect for what each company has built, according to Mike Miller, EVP and chief administrative officer of NSS.

“Both Price Chopper/Market 32 and Tops are rooted in strong cultures, with many similarities and some unique differences,” says Miller. “It’s been rewarding to watch these two cultures come together and our people to collaborate so effectively. We work each day on the continued evolution of integration and culture, having developed a unified mission, purpose and set of core values for Northeast Grocery that we will be working to communicate and reinforce throughout the company.”

One of the benefits of having operated in the same region is that the Tops and Price Chopper teams were already familiar with one another. You can see and feel that geniality when you spend time with staff from each operating company in a store.