Erewhon Bringing Organic Domestic Grass-Fed Beef to SoCal Shoppers

Under a new partnership with American Farmers Network, Erewhon now carries at its locations across Southern California a wide variety of organic grass-fed beef cuts sold under the Erewhon brand name.

Erewhon, a Southern California independent retailer of organic and natural foods, has teamed with American Farmers Network (AFN) to bring high-quality organic domestic grass-fed beef to customers in the region. The strategic partnership aims to meet the growing demand in the state and nationwide for ethically sourced, sustainable and domestically raised beef products.

“Our shoppers trust us to help them make more informed, conscious decisions while shopping, particularly when it comes to protein suppliers we source,” said Victor Manes, director of protein at Los Angeles-based Erewhon. “We won’t work with suppliers that cannot meet the rigorous expectations of our highly discerning clientele. We knew American Farmers Network could meet our high demands, standards and quality consistently, so partnering with them was a natural next step in evolving what we offer in our meat case.”

[RELATED: American Farmers Network Launches USDA Choice Graded Grass Fed Angus Beef Program]

Under the partnership, Erewhon now carries at its locations across Southern California a wide variety of organic grass-fed beef cuts sold under the Erewhon brand name. By sourcing directly from American ranchers through AFN’s stringent raising protocols, the grocer ensures complete transparency and traceability throughout its supply chain.

“Erewhon shares our dedication to procuring food that not only nurtures the environment but also supports our health,” noted Sanin Mirvic, CEO of Seattle-based AFN, who went on to emphasize the importance of the nutrients found in organic grass-fed beef, observing that they “support a lifestyle that goes beyond surviving by focusing on thriving.”

According to AFN, this latest partnership represents an ever-growing demand for sustainable and ethical food systems.

Founded in 2002, AFN works with an extensive network of independent family ranchers and provides raw materials to most major CPG brands and retailers in the country. The company’s grass-fed beef is also Certified Humane and Non-GMO Project Verified, as well as born, raised and processed in the United States.

Erewhon operates 10 stores in the Los Angeles area. Progressive Grocer named the independent grocer one of its 2022 Outstanding Independents.