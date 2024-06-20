Kroger’s Q1 Led By Better-Than-Expected Grocery Performance

The Kroger Co. has reported solid financial results for its first quarter of 2024 thanks to growth in digital sales, increased total household penetration, better-than-expected performance in its grocery business and more. Total company sales were $45.3 billion during the quarter compared to $45.2 billion for the same period in 2023.

Excluding fuel, sales increased 0.6% compared to the same period last year. The grocer’s Q1 gross margin was 22.4% of sales, and the FIFO gross margin rate, excluding fuel, decreased 7 basis points compared to the same period last year. That decrease was attributable to lower pharmacy margins and increased price investments, Kroger said.

Digital sales grew more than 8% during the quarter, and Kroger’s delivery and pickup business combined for double-digit growth. According to the grocer, Q1 also brought increased total households, loyal households and customer visits.

Indeed, Placer.ai reported that between January and May, the Kroger banner accounted for 47.4% of visits to its grocery portfolio, while Fred Meyer racked up 7.6%, Ralphs and Harris Teeter both saw 6.3%, and Smith’s Food and Drug accounted for 6.2%. Additionally, the grocer’s largest banners, including Kroger, Fred Meyer, Ralphs, Harris Teeter, Smith’s, Fry’s, King Soopers and Food 4 Less, all saw year-over-year foot traffic growth in for the quarter.

"Kroger is off to a solid start in 2024 led by better-than-expected performance of our grocery business,” said Chairman and CEO Rodney McMullen. “Kroger is delivering exceptional value at a time when many customers need it more than ever, by providing affordable prices with personalized promotions. We appreciate our associates who are elevating the customer experience and improving store execution. Together, this is growing households and increasing customer visits.”

Continued McMullen: “The long-term investments we have made to strengthen and diversify our model enables us to manage economic cycles and gives us the confidence to deliver on our full year outlook. By delivering value for customers and investing in our associates, Kroger remains well-positioned to generate attractive and sustainable returns for our shareholders."

Digital was a bright spot in Q1, with Kroger increasing delivery sales by 17% over last year, and also increasing digitally engaged households by 9%. The grocer also achieved a new record for quarterly pickup fill rate.

On the own brand side, Kroger introduced 346 new private label products and launched Field & Vine, a new brand that offers high-quality and regionally grown berries.