NationsBenefits Debuts POS Terminal

NationsBenefits, a provider of supplemental benefits and fintech solutions and outcomes to the health care industry, has officially launched NationsBenefits POS, an all-in-one handheld point-of-sale terminal that independent retailers can use to easily connect with eligible health plan members. Retail partners will receive proprietary software to accept the NationsBenefits Benefits Mastercard Prepaid Card in stores, giving partners access to Medicare Advantage networks that overcomes the point-of-sale integration barrier.

“As the health care landscape continues to evolve, NationsBenefits remains committed to empowering both our health plan members and retail partners with advanced, innovative solutions,” noted Glenn M. Parker, M.D., founder and CEO of Plantation, Fla.-based NationsBenefits. “The launch of NationsBenefits POS represents a significant step in enhancing access to our Medicare Advantage network for independent retailers, prioritizing convenience and accessibility to ensure a seamless experience for all parties involved.”

[RELATED: NGA Enables Indies to Accept Healthy Benefit Cards]

“At NationsBenefits, we’re constantly exploring new ways to integrate cutting-edge technology to facilitate efficient and effective transactions for our members,” added Michael Parker, the company’s COO. “With the introduction of this new software application, we’re proud to offer retailers a state-of-the-art, hassle-free solution that we believe will greatly improve and streamline the transaction process while enhancing the overall customer experience.”

The POS handheld terminals include an Android-based operating system that offers robust capability while maintaining an intuitive and simple user experience. Among their features are tap, dip, swipe card readers, WiFi and cellular support, battery-powered wireless capability and an integrated thermal printer. The terminals also provide data privacy through data encryption technologies, ensuring that a business’s information is protected.

“I’m thrilled to see the launch of NationsBenefits POS and truly believe it will transform the way we conduct transactions with Medicare Advantage members,” said Robert Thomas, owner of District Market Green Grocer, in Houston. “Parts of Houston are food deserts for a lot of communities, but a tool like this can really allow us to better serve our customers, offer smarter food-as-medicine solutions, and ultimately provide people with access to healthier food options that can help them eat better and feel better.”

“As an advocate for smaller, independent grocers, being able to provide a quick-and-easy user experience is so crucial to ensuring satisfaction and building loyalty with our customers,” noted Carlos Collado, owner of Fine Fare supermarkets in the Bronx and Harlem. “Having an app on my phone that I can use to go from lane to lane to check out shoppers will completely revolutionize the way we can do business with health plan members, guaranteeing a convenient and efficient payment process every time they come to my stores.”

For retailers that wish to apply for NationsBenefits POS, the company promises to issue the first terminal at no charge.