Publix Brings Virtual Care to Pharmacy Services

WellSync platform allows customers to consult directly with a licensed medical provider
Emily Crowe
Publix Pharmacy
Publix Pharmacy is adding to its roster of convenient services for its customers.

Publix Super Markets is giving its pharmacy customers access to virtual care for common health conditions like allergies, sinus infections and more. The new program is available through a tie up with virtual care service provider WellSync. 

Consultations through the service are available to customers 18 and older, cost $25 and do not require insurance. Customers can visit publix.com/easycare, and are then directed to the WellSync site to select their medical condition, complete a questionnaire about their symptoms and submit it for review. Licensed medical providers respond to submissions in as little as an hour during normal operating hours of 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday, and 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. ET on weekends.

Further, the new service will allow patients to refill certain medications, and also have prescriptions filled at the Publix Pharmacy if they are given one during their consultation.

“Publix Pharmacy continues to remove barriers so our customers can receive convenient health care services,” said Publix VP of Pharmacy Dain Rusk. “Convenience is something our customers value and expect; we continue to evaluate programs and services that will help meet their needs.”

Employee-owned and -operated Publix has 255,000-plus associates and more than 1,300 supermarkets in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, Tennessee, North Carolina, Virginia and Kentucky. The Lakeland, Fla.-based company is No. 12 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its Retailers of the Century.

