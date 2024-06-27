Publix Brings Virtual Care to Pharmacy Services

Publix Super Markets is giving its pharmacy customers access to virtual care for common health conditions like allergies, sinus infections and more. The new program is available through a tie up with virtual care service provider WellSync.

Consultations through the service are available to customers 18 and older, cost $25 and do not require insurance. Customers can visit publix.com/easycare, and are then directed to the WellSync site to select their medical condition, complete a questionnaire about their symptoms and submit it for review. Licensed medical providers respond to submissions in as little as an hour during normal operating hours of 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday, and 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. ET on weekends.

Further, the new service will allow patients to refill certain medications, and also have prescriptions filled at the Publix Pharmacy if they are given one during their consultation.