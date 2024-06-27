Publix Brings Virtual Care to Pharmacy Services
WellSync platform allows customers to consult directly with a licensed medical provider
“Publix Pharmacy continues to remove barriers so our customers can receive convenient health care services,” said Publix VP of Pharmacy Dain Rusk. “Convenience is something our customers value and expect; we continue to evaluate programs and services that will help meet their needs.”
Employee-owned and -operated Publix has 255,000-plus associates and more than 1,300 supermarkets in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, Tennessee, North Carolina, Virginia and Kentucky. The Lakeland, Fla.-based company is No. 12 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its Retailers of the Century.