Safeway Providing Customized Plans for Travel Vaccinations and Meds

With the summer travel season gaining momentum, All 99 Mid-Atlantic Safeway Pharmacy locations are now administering travel vaccinations and medications for upcoming vacations. The chain’s pharmacists can meet with customers to create a customized vaccine plan based on travel itinerary, health and other factors. To accommodate shopper schedules, Safeway offers convenient locations, extended hours and weekend availability.

Available travel vaccines include those for typhoid, yellow fever, Japanese encephalitis, tick-borne encephalitis and cholera. Customers can also receive medications for malaria prevention and digestive health, while over-the-counter items such as sunscreen and bug repellent are also available, along with COVID-19 testing.

Further, since cases of whooping cough (pertussis) have been rising in various countries, among them the United Kingdom, Australia and China, Safeway can provide the Tdap vaccine.

“Vaccines are essential in helping prevent the transmission of viruses to protect family members, friends and neighbors from severe illness,” Safeway noted. “Safeway pharmacists can help readers/viewers avoid health risks and save time by getting travel vaccinations, medications and over-the-counter items in one trip.”