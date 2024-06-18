Safeway Providing Customized Plans for Travel Vaccinations and Meds
Travel Health Consultations cost $55 and include a one-on-one meeting with a Safeway pharmacist who will create a customized travel vaccine plan based on the customer’s itinerary, which can be quite complex when traveling to several countries, and offer health advice on other medications needed for the trip. Customers can book travel health appointments on Safeway’s website or app.
Safeway’s pharmacy service aids people and families who may not have immediate access to a medical doctor or clinic. For every immunization administered at a Safeway pharmacy, recipients will get a coupon eligible for 10% off their next grocery purchase up to $200, and access to a free digital vaccine record.
Safeway’s parent company, Boise, Idaho-based Albertsons, operates more than 2,200 retail stores with 1,700-plus pharmacies, 400-plus associated fuel centers, 22 dedicated distribution centers and 19 manufacturing facilities. It has stores across 34 states and the District of Columbia under 24 banners, among them Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw’s, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Pavilions, Star Market, Haggen, Carrs, Kings Food Markets and Balducci’s Food Lovers Market. Albertsons is No. 9 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its Retailers of the Century.