Safeway Providing Customized Plans for Travel Vaccinations and Meds

All 99 Mid-Atlantic pharmacy locations now offering service
Bridget Goldschmidt
Bridget, Progressive Grocer
Safeway pharmacists in the Mid-Atlantic region can meet with customers to create a customized vaccine plan based on travel itinerary, health and other factors.

With the summer travel season gaining momentum, All 99 Mid-Atlantic Safeway Pharmacy locations are now administering travel vaccinations and medications for upcoming vacations. The chain’s pharmacists can meet with customers to create a customized vaccine plan based on travel itinerary, health and other factors. To accommodate shopper schedules, Safeway offers convenient locations, extended hours and weekend availability.

Available travel vaccines include those for typhoid, yellow fever, Japanese encephalitis, tick-borne encephalitis and cholera. Customers can also receive medications for malaria prevention and digestive health, while over-the-counter items such as sunscreen and bug repellent are also available, along with COVID-19 testing.

Further, since cases of whooping cough (pertussis) have been rising in various countries, among them the United Kingdom, Australia and China, Safeway can provide the Tdap vaccine.

“Vaccines are essential in helping prevent the transmission of viruses to protect family members, friends and neighbors from severe illness,” Safeway noted. “Safeway pharmacists can help readers/viewers avoid health risks and save time by getting travel vaccinations, medications and over-the-counter items in one trip.”

Travel Health Consultations cost $55 and include a one-on-one meeting with a Safeway pharmacist who will create a customized travel vaccine plan based on the customer’s itinerary, which can be quite complex when traveling to several countries, and offer health advice on other medications needed for the trip. Customers can book travel health appointments on Safeway’s website or app.

Safeway’s pharmacy service aids people and families who may not have immediate access to a medical doctor or clinic. For every immunization administered at a Safeway pharmacy, recipients will get a coupon eligible for 10% off their next grocery purchase up to $200, and access to a free digital vaccine record.

Safeway’s parent company, Boise, Idaho-based Albertsons, operates more than 2,200 retail stores with 1,700-plus pharmacies, 400-plus associated fuel centers, 22 dedicated distribution centers and 19 manufacturing facilities. It has stores across 34 states and the District of Columbia under 24 banners, among them Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw’s, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Pavilions, Star Market, Haggen, Carrs, Kings Food Markets and Balducci’s Food Lovers Market. Albertsons is No. 9 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its Retailers of the Century.

