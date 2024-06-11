Ahold Delhaize USA Forges Agreement With Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Company

The Team Cuban Card and Cost Plus Drugs Pharmacy Affiliate Network help provide access to safe and affordable medications for members, including at pharmacies operated by Ahold Delhaize USA brands.

Grocery retail group Ahold Delhaize USA has unveiled a new agreement with Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Co., PBC (Cost Plus Drugs) involving the Team Cuban Card. Under the agreement, the Team Cuban Card will be accepted at each of Ahold Delhaize USA’s local brand pharmacies: Food Lion, Hannaford, Giant Food, The Giant Co., and Stop & Shop. Each local brand is joining the Cost Plus Drugs Pharmacy Affiliate Network, bringing extra convenience and assistance to pharmacy patients seeking affordable health care solutions.

“Working with Mark Cuban reaffirms Ahold Delhaize USA’s commitment to supporting healthy communities,” said Moira O’Toole, director of patient health services for Salisbury, N.C.-based Ahold Delhaize USA. “This collaboration will help the local brand pharmacy patients afford the medications they need while bringing additional transparency to drug pricing.”

Co-created by well-known entrepreneur Mark Cuban in 2023, the Team Cuban Card and Cost Plus Drugs Pharmacy Affiliate Network help provide access to safe and affordable medications for members. Card pricing is publicly available on the Team Cuban Card website, which enables consumers to see just how much they’ll pay for prescriptions at participating pharmacies. All customers need to do is present the card at a participating pharmacy and pay the pre-determined price for their prescriptions.

“The local brands of Ahold Delhaize USA have a fantastic reputation for supporting their patients, and we are thrilled for them to be joining the Cost Plus Drugs Pharmacy Affiliate Network,” said Dr. Alex Oshmyansky, MD, PhD, CEO of the Dallas-based Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Co., PBC.

Ahold Delhaize USA, a division of Zaandam, Netherlands-based Ahold Delhaize, is No. 11 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its Retailers of the Century and one of its 10 Most Sustainable Grocers.