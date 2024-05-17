Giant Co. Offering Comprehensive UTI Care

The Giant Co. shoppers can now purchase Stix’s UTI Test and Treat, a product that addresses women’s most common outpatient infections.

More than 200 locations of The Giant Co. across Pennsylvania, Maryland and West Virginia are now offering a revolutionary new product from vaginal and sexual wellness brand Stix. The partnership is the brand’s first foray into physical retail as it broadens its mission to transform the over-the-counter women's health aisle with innovative, non-judgemental, educational products, according to Stix co-founders Jamie Norwood and Cynthia Plotch.

The Giant Co. shoppers can now purchase Stix’s UTI Test and Treat, a product that addresses women’s most common outpatient infections, those of the urinary tract. The comprehensive care encompasses digital testing, diagnosis and a QR code for scannable clear results. After taking the test at home and receiving their results, users can connect with a doctor for just $15 and receive a prescription if the test is positive. The prescription can be filled at the patient’s pharmacy of choice.

[RELATED: Birth Control Pill Now Available at Rite Aid Stores]

Giant Co.’s pharmacists will be available in stores to provide additional information on the product and make recommendations for patients with UTIs.

“The Giant Co. has long championed product discovery and introducing innovative and useful wellness products for our customers,” said Kerri Quigley, health and beauty category manager at The Giant Co. “Stix is another example of how we strive to offer product solutions, in a convenient setting, to meet our customers’ changing needs.”

UTI Test + Treat is available on The Giant Cos.’s shelves now for a suggested $13.99 for a box of three tests.

With more than 35,000 associates supporting more than 190 stores, 130-plus pharmacies, 107 fuel stations, and 180-plus online pickup hubs and a grocery delivery service in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia and New Jersey, Carlisle, Pa.-based The Giant Co. encompasses the following banners: Giant, Martin’s, Giant Heirloom Market, Giant Direct and Martin’s Direct. Parent company Ahold Delhaize USA, a division of Zaandam, Netherlands-based Ahold Delhaize, is No. 10 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its Retailers of the Century and among the 2024 10 Most Sustainable Grocers.