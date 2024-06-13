Rite Aid Now Offers EBT SNAP Online Payment for 1,400 Stores

Where available, SNAP recipients can shop eligible products at the Rite Aid and Bartell Drugs digital storefront on Instacart and choose the delivery options that best suit their lifestyles.

Rite Aid has grown its partnership with grocery technology company Instacart to allow use of an Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) card for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) as an online payment option for eligible items on the Instacart digital storefront. Available from more than 1,400 Rite Aid and Bartell Drugs locations nationwide, the online payment option provides easy access to staple items while offering additional convenience, including same-day delivery, to SNAP recipients.

“Our stores are a trusted retail destination for a wide selection of health-and-wellness products that meet our shoppers’ needs and fit within their budgets,” noted Jeanniey Walden, Rite Aid’s SVP and chief marketing officer. “By offering this new payment option through Instacart, we are continuing our efforts to provide a flexible and convenient shopping experience for all customers. Broadening access to pantry staples and groceries connects our customers to the critical items they need, helping more families achieve whole health.”

“Instacart is committed to offering SNAP beneficiaries the best selection and choice through our marketplace,” added Sarah Mastrorocco, VP and general manager of health at San Francisco-based Instacart. “Today, we reach 96% of SNAP households in all 50 states and Washington D.C., providing online SNAP acceptance and access to essential items, with affordable and convenient delivery. As we expand with trusted retailers like Rite Aid, we’re enhancing our online selection to ensure everyday essentials are easily accessible to everyone in our communities.”

Where available, SNAP recipients can shop eligible products at the Rite Aid and Bartell Drugs digital storefront on Instacart and choose the delivery options that best suit their lifestyles. An EBT SNAP card can be used in the payment method section of the app, and at checkout, customers can choose how much of their SNAP benefit they would like to apply to their order. EBT SNAP cards can also be used in-store at select Rite Aid and Bartell Drugs locations.

Philadelphia-based Rite Aid provides a wide range of convenient solutions, including retail and delivery pharmacy, as well as services offered through its wholly owned subsidiary Bartell Drugs. Employing nearly 6,000 pharmacists, Rite Aid operates more than 1,700 retail pharmacy locations across 16 states and is No. 26 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. Instacart partners with more than 1,500 national, regional, and local retail banners to enable online shopping, delivery and pickup services from more than 85,000 stores across North America on the Instacart Marketplace.