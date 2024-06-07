Meijer Accepts SNAP Benefits on Its App Orders

Midwest retailer Meijer has begun accepting the use of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits on its Meijer app, enabling program members to pay more conveniently for such items as fresh produce and milk.

The payment capability rolled out across all of Meijer’s stores last week, enabling SNAP participants to pay for their Meijer app orders with an Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) card. The introduction comes just in time for Midwest families to receive $40 each month in summer EBT benefits for each of their SNAP-eligible school-age children.

“Meijer is a family company committed to serving other families across the Midwest,” noted Calli Schmid, Meijer’s VP of grocery. “By accepting SNAP benefits on the Meijer app, we are providing participants with more options and flexibility to shop for the groceries they need and want, while also reducing barriers that may prevent them from eating well.”

This past April, Meijer doubled the value of a previously offered discount on select milk products and is now offering 40% off any brand or size of 1% and fat-free milk. The grocer also revealed in December that it was the biggest retailer – and the only one in its six-state footprint – chosen to partner on Healthy Fluid Milk Incentives (HFMI) projects, which were established by the 2018 Farm Bill to promote milk as part of a healthy diet. Meijer received a grant from Auburn University’s Hunger Solutions Institute to take part in the Add Milk initiative to encourage SNAP participants to buy fluid milk.

Additional ways that Meijer is helping SNAP participants save include a 10% produce discount, free home delivery and the ability to use SNAP benefits for Meijer Pickup and Home Delivery orders, and access to the Flashfood app, which enables customers to buy surplus close-dated food at a deep discount.

Using the Meijer app, SNAP participants can now shop for 100,000-plus items, including fresh produce, meat, dairy and pantry essentials, and pay for them with an EBT card digitally or in store.

Privately owned Meijer operates 500-plus supercenters, Meijer Grocery, neighborhood markets and Express locations throughout Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin. The Grand Rapids, Mich.-based company is No. 25 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its Retailers of the Century and one of its 10 Most Sustainable Grocers for 2024.