Meijer Supersizes Store Openings

Meijer President and CEO Rick Keyes helped cut the ribbon both new supercenters in Ohio, including this one in North Canton.

May 14 was a banner day for Meijer, as it unveiled three new stores under its own banner. The Michigan-based retailer held grand openings for supercenters in Hillsdale, Mich., Alliance, Ohio, and North Canton, Ohio.

The latest locations span 159,000 square feet and are stocked with a wide assortment of goods, including more than 600 varieties of fresh produce, 150 USDA-certified organic items, expansive deli and meat offerings and everyday essentials. As with Meijer's other supercenters, these stores include a range of nonfood products in the baby, pet, apparel, beauty, floral and garden departments.

To mark the occasion, Executive Chairman Hank Meijer was on hand for the ribbon cutting in Hillsdale, along with store director Kelli Quintana and her team. "As we celebrate our 90th anniversary this year, providing value and convenience to our customers is still our top priority as a family-owned company," Mr. Meijer said. "Not only will we bring those benefits to shoppers in Hillsdale, but we will also invest in the community to ensure we are more than just another retailer, but also a community partner."

