Meijer Donates $3M to Help Build Children’s Rehabilitation Hospital

A donation from Meijer will help with the construction of the Joan Secchia Children's Rehabilitation Hospital.

Midwest retailer Meijer is making a major contribution to a new children’s rehabilitation hospital in its hometown of Grand Rapids, Mich. The company’s $3 million donation will help fund the construction of the new facility, which will be dedicated to bringing innovative care to young patients who have experienced a life-changing injury or illness.

The Joan Secchia Children's Rehabilitation Hospital is a joint venture between Mary Free Bed and Corewell Health Helen DeVos Children's Hospital, and will have 24 private inpatient rooms with sophisticated technology fit for children, and spaces for specialized services. The hospital will offer inpatient and outpatient services for children with a wide range of conditions, such as brain injury, spinal cord injury, cerebral palsy, multi-trauma and cancer.

"As a family-owned company, we are humbled to give to organizations that provide hope and healing to so many families," said Meijer President and CEO Rick Keyes. "We're thrilled to be able to help Mary Free Bed and Helen DeVos Children's Hospital create the first children's rehabilitation hospital in Michigan and provide support to families in times of need."

Groundbreaking for the $70 million free-standing hospital will take place later this year, with expected completion in 2026.

"We're incredibly grateful to Meijer for their generous support of our mission to restore hope and freedom to children and families," said Kent Riddle, CEO of Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation. "This donation will uplift families, empower communities and make a lasting impact for thousands of children for generations to come."

Privately owned Meijer operates 500-plus supercenters, Meijer Grocery, neighborhood markets and Express locations throughout Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin. The Grand Rapids, Mich.-based company is No. 23 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its Retailers of the Century and one of its 10 Most Sustainable Grocers for 2024.