Earth Fare and GenoPalate Offer Personalized Meal Kits

Earth Fare's partnership with GenoPalate aims to set a new standard for wellness in the grocery industry.

Natural grocer Earth Fare and GenoPalate are expanding their recently revealed partnership to introduce a line of meal kits tailored to two of consumer’s most common needs: Healthy Weight and Athletic Performance.

Earth Fare unveiled its exclusive collaboration with GenoPalate, a Milwaukee-based provider of personalized nutrition science, in January 2024. The grocer’s customers can gain information about how their genes influence eating habits, stress responses and various aspects of their overall wellness, all accessible on the GenoPalate app. The partnership is the first between a grocery retailer and GenoPalate.

Building upon their partnership, the two companies are now offering optimized meal kits based on unique nutritional goals. Earth Fare’s Healthy Weight option is savory Greek Meatballs, made with a seasoned blend of turkey and pork — free of added hormones and antibiotics — and drizzled with a roasted red pepper sauce. The dish is complemented by a light Mediterranean bean salad and a Brussels sprout slaw. The meal is packed with fiber, protein, healthy fats and complex carbohydrates, all of which are proven to help diners feel full and satisfied.

The Athletic Performance meal includes Almond Crusted Salmon, featuring Earth Fare’s sustainably sourced salmon paired with vegetable quinoa salad and lentil salad with yellow squash. This meal option features high levels of protein, iron, leucine and other nutrients designed to help athletes perform at their peak.

The kits are curated by GenoPalate’s registered dietitians, and new options featuring seasonal flavors will be rolled out each month. Meal kits are prepared in each Earth Fare location daily, made from the grocer’s premium ingredients that are always free of artificial additives and other harmful ingredients. Each meal can be prepared in less than 15 minutes using the microwave or oven.

“Our partnership with GenoPalate marks a transformative step for consumer relationships with their local grocery. By offering meals that cater to an individual wellness goal and DNA, we’re deepening the connection between our customers and their food choices, enhancing our community’s experience with Earth Fare,” said Henry Kugler, COO of Earth Fare.

“We hear time and time again that one of the biggest barriers to healthy eating is lack of time to cook,” noted Frankie O’Brien, lead dietitian at Wauwatosa, Wis.-based GenoPalate. “We are excited to share these meal kits in our ongoing effort to serve as a resource for shoppers on their healthy journey.”

Built on years of analyzing clinical trials and nutrigenetic studies, GenoPalate’s algorithm generates 23 personalized nutrition recommendations and up to 140 optimal food suggestions based on its members’ DNA.

Asheville, N.C.-based Earth Fare operates 18 stores in seven Midwest and Southeast states. Led by its pioneering Boot List, Earth Fare has developed a Food Philosophy that bans all artificial ingredients, trans fats, high-fructose corn syrup, and added hormones and antibiotics.