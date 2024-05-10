Stater Bros. to Hold Grand-Reopening Celebration in SoCal

Stater Bros. Markets has completed an extensive remodel of its supermarket in Riverside, Calif., and will hold a grand-reopening celebration on May 15.

Located at 2995 Iowa Avenue, the store was renovated both inside and out. Outside, customers will notice a new, modern façade. Meanwile, the updated interior includes new décor, flooring and checkstands.

Popular and convenient food solutions such as fresh sushi created in-store by professionally trained sushi chefs and fresh-cut fruit straight from the in-store fruit-cutting station are now available. A new seafood department has been added, and the number of organic produce items the store now carries has grown. Upgraded service deli and bakery departments now offer an expanded selection of specialty cheeses and salami, a hot burrito bar, and an increase in dessert options.

The store’s selection of multicultural foods has also been strengthened to meet the needs of the community. The store has added a number of Hispanic and Latin snacks, beverages and candy. In addition, easy-to-prepare Asian-style noodles and Asian-style sauces have also been added to the mix.

“We appreciate the patience of the local community as we undertook the rigorous process of transforming this store into a modern market that better serves the community,” said Stater Bros. Markets CEO and Chairman Pete Van Helden. “We know shoppers will love everything new we have to offer, and our store team is ready to deliver on our promise of great customer service.”

Customers are invited to participate in the grand-reopening celebration with a variety of in-store food sampling events scheduled, including Don Francisco Coffee, Wonder Bread, Monster, the Pringles Truck and a visit from the Bimbo Bear. During the grand opening, customers will also have an opportunity to win free groceries for a year.

In addition, Stater Bros. Charities will donate a total of $12,500 to local nonprofit organizations University of California Riverside – Basic Needs R’Pantry, Riverside Police Foundation – Teen 2 Teen Program, Riverside Art Museum, Riverside Community College District Foundation – Riverside City College Veterans Center, and The CARE Project Inc.

Stater Bros. operates nearly 170 supermarkets in Southern California and employs 18,000 associates. The company is No. 54 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company among its Top Regional Grocers in 2024.