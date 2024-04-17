What Are the Hallmarks of Effective Supermarket Signage?
- Supermarket Seafood Signs
At the recent Seafood Expo North America, held March 9-11 in Boston, seasoned retail seafood merchandisers spoke about the “art and science” of their field of expertise, and signage in this critical department naturally arose as a topic of discussion during the March 10 session.
Shawn Oliver, of Sugiyo U.S.A., noted that, for the rising number of seafood shoppers who are concerned about the sustainability of the product they buy, it’s imperative to display sustainability certifications at the point of sale. As pointed out later in the session, this encompasses the information that farmed fish is responsibly raised. Along with such certifications regarding eco-friendliness, impactful messaging identified by the panel included that the product was sourced locally and cooking directions for how best to prepare the item.
The panelists warned against too many signs, however, which could cause confusion or lead shoppers to tune out, as well as creating a cluttered appearance. Meanwhile, in the case of frozen seafood, Gavin Hatton, of U.K. organization Seafish, suggested promotional doors and end cap signage to help drive shoppers to these items, which are often overlooked by seafood purchasers in favor of more attractively displayed fresh product.
As Philip Walsh, of San Isidro Seafood LLC, wryly noted when discussing how to lure seafood shoppers to the frozen aisle: “Fresh is overrated.”