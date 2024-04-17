Foodtown of Noll Street, which opened recently in the Bushwick section of Brooklyn, N.Y., employs dramatic hanging signs in its prepared food section.

When it comes to identifying the trends that food retailers should heed with regard to impactful in-store signage, no one has their finger on the pulse more than Eugene, Ore.-based King Retail Solutions (KRS), which provides retail store design, manufacturing, distribution, installation and complete program management services to local, national and global clients. As the company points out in one of its online posts on the topic: “Modern grocery signs [are] increasingly leveraged to enhance the customer experience.”

To find out more about how food retailers can ensure that their in-store signage is doing all that it should do, Progressive Grocer reached out to KRS Creative Director Seth Maddox.

Progressive Grocer: What are the hallmarks of effective supermarket signage?

Seth Maddox: Effective signage should include clear wayfinding, visually engaging designs and a strong connection to the overall brand. Additionally, the signage should provide clear information, be accessible to all customers and maintain consistency with the design throughout the store.

PG: How can digital signage reach shoppers in a way that traditional signage can’t?

SM: Unlike traditional signage, digital signage captures attention with motion, can deliver more detailed information in a smaller footprint and allows for swift adjustments based upon the needs of the retailer.